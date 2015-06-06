Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- On a night when closer Fernando Rodney drew some familiar boos for giving up the game-winning homer in the top of the ninth inning of a 1-0 loss, it was the Bronx cheer that rained down on another Mariner that told the story of Seattle’s struggles.

Second baseman Robinson Cano is in such a hitting funk that even the local fans turned against him Friday night. After he grounded weakly to first base with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, stranding three more runners to run his Friday total to six, Cano heard more than a few boos from the Safeco Field stands. He went 0 for 4 in the loss and is now hitting .188 (6 for 32) on the current homestand.

”I‘m not pressing,“ Cano said after the Mariners ran their season-long losing streak to seven games. ”Right now, it’s a whole team situation.

“We’ve just got to keep grinding and keep fighting. I‘m always going to stay positive. I hit a ground ball with the bases loaded today, and I might have the same situation tomorrow and hit a double or get a single. That’s how this game is.”

Manager Lloyd McClendon was singing a similar tune Friday, saying Cano is only a small part of the problem. McClendon firmly believes that the star second baseman is going to break out, and the Mariners will follow suit.

“We’re getting them out there,” McClendon said. “We’re just not driving them in. When they come, they’ll come in bunches.”

Cano had several chances to drive in runs during the first two games of the Tampa Bay series, including a game-ending strikeout with a runner on second in Thursday’s 2-1 loss. Less than a month ago, he was hitting .276 but has seen that batting average fall all the way to .243.

But, like McClendon, Cano was showing no signs of concern Friday night.

“I guarantee you, when we get out of this, we’re going to have a lot of fun,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-31

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-2, 5.05 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 8-2, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano continues to struggle, particularly in clutch situations. He went 0-for-4 Friday, when he stranded six runners on base in a 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay. He left runners on second and third in the fifth, then grounded out with the bases loaded to end the seventh.

--RHP Fernando Rodney gave up the game-winning home run in Friday’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay, but his role as closer does not appear to be in jeopardy -- yet. Manager Lloyd McClendon shrugged off the latest blowup, saying: “It happens.” Rodney has allowed at least one run in eight of his 12 appearances since May 1.

--1B Logan Morrison was back in the lineup Friday after missing the previous day with back spasms. Morrison led off and extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning single. It’s the longest hitting streak by a Mariner this season. Friday marked the third time in his career that Morrison has hit leadoff -- all of them have happened during the current homestand.

--CF Austin Jackson was not in the lineup Friday. Manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that Jackson was resting a sore ankle that forced him to miss three weeks in May, but he came in as a pinch runner in the seventh. Jackson then tripled in his only at-bat, leading off the ninth before getting stranded there in the 1-0 loss.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had a successful bullpen session Thursday and should get another chance before Sunday’s series finale. If that goes well, Iwakuma could be close to making a rehab assignment. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 24 because of a strained right latissimus dorsi muscle.

--DH Mark Trumbo, who had two hits in his Mariners debut Thursday, wasn’t nearly as good Friday. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while stranding two runners and grounding into a double play in the 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

--RHP Felix Hernandez is coming off his worst start of the season, having allowed six hits, five walks and seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings his last time out. Hernandez had pinpoint control during the first three innings off that game but completely lost it in the fourth and fifth. He is scheduled to start Saturday night against the Tamp Bay Rays, against whom he threw a perfect game on Aug. 15, 2012. Since then, Hernandez has thrown just two complete-game shutouts -- both coming this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Right now, we’re not playing good. Everything is going wrong. It’s tough sometimes. They got me, but I‘m not putting my head down. There’s a lot of games left.” -- Mariners RHP Fernando Rodney, after he gave up the game-winning home run in Friday’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Logan Morrison (back spasms) was a late scratch June 4 and did not play June 5. He is day-to-day.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw a bullpen session June 4, and he is scheduled to throw another June 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Rickie Weeks

OF Dustin Ackley