Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

SEATTLE -- The Mariners had a long wait before joining the draft party Monday night, eventually ending up with a pair of right-handed pitchers in Nick Neidert and Andrew Moore with their two second-round picks.

Neidert, a 6-foot-1 right-hander from Peachtree (Ga.) High School who has signed with the University of South Carolina, was selected with the 60th overall pick. Oregon State junior Moore was selected 12 picks later, at No. 72.

“We kept our fingers crossed,” Mariners director of amateur scouting Tom McNamara said. “You pick out certain guys, and you’ve got to wait.”

The Mariners forfeited their first-round pick when they signed right fielder Nelson Cruz in free agency. It’s a tradeoff they don’t expect to regret.

“Yeah, he’s pretty good,” McNamara told The Seattle Times before the draft. “Not a bad first-rounder.”

Without a true first-rounder, the Mariners had to settle for the 15th high school pitcher drafted with their top pick.

Neidert was Baseball America’s 55th overall prospect, the 30th-ranked pitcher and the No. 6 prospect from the state of Georgia. He had a 92- to 94-mile-per-hour fastball before elbow tendonitis slowed his senior season of high school.

Asked about the tendonitis, McNamara said: “Everything’s check out with the doctor.”

Neidert said he took some time off as a precaution midway through his senior year but came back and felt as good as ever down the stretch.

“It’s good,” he said of the elbow late Monday night, during a conference call with reporters covering the Mariners. “It’s 100 percent healthy.”

Neidert added that he’s “still debating” on whether to attend South Carolina but that he’s leaning toward signing with the Mariners.

McNamara said Neidert’s fastball command was the most intriguing thing about the 6-1, 170-pound prospect.

“He was the guy we wanted,” McNamara said. “It was a long wait, and we were very happy that he fell to 60. We’ve been watching him for the last two or three years.”

Moore was Baseball America’s 125th-best prospect. He’s similar to Neidert in that he has a fastball in the 92- to 94-mile-per-hour range and has a 6-foot-1 frame. But Moore is more mature and pitched in the competitive Pac-12 Conference.

Just based on experience, Moore would appear to have a faster track to the big leagues.

“He can command his fastball, he’s got three major-league pitches, and he’s got a lot of confidence,” McNamara said. “So we’ll see where it goes.”

The selections of Neidert and Moore are somewhat of a departure from Seattle’s recent run of first-round position players. The last time the Mariners used their first pick on a pitcher was in 2011, when they selected University of Virginia left-hander Danny Hultzen with the second overall pick in the draft.

“We highlighted Nick and Andrew as two guys we really wanted,” McNamara said, “and we’re excited about landing those two guys with our first two picks.”

RECORD: 25-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2-6, 5.80 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-6, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano, who is hitting just .167 during the current homestand and has stranded 12 runners since Thursday night, was not in the lineup for Sunday’s game. It marked the first time this season that Cano has been given a day off for non-health reasons. “It gives him a mental break,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Hopefully he can recharge the batteries and be ready to in Cleveland.” Cano was in the on-deck circle as a probable pinch hitter in Sunday’s ninth inning, but a flyout from SS Brad Miller ended the game before Cano could get into the box.

--RHP Fernando Rodney was not available for Sunday’s game because he threw a bullpen session beforehand. Rodney worked on mechanics with pitching coach Rick Waits in an effort to figure out what’s gone wrong over the past month.

--RF Nelson Cruz recorded his team-best 23rd multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-4 performance Sunday. But Cruz also made a baserunning gaffe to spoil a threat in the fourth. “Nellie thought he saw something,” manager Lloyd McClendon said, “and it wasn’t there.”

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma made his second bullpen session before Sunday’s game, and all indications are that he’s one more session away from beginning a rehab stint. Iwakuma has been out since April 21 with a strained right latissimus dorsi.

--1B Logan Morrison extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with a ninth-inning single Sunday. He is hitting .358 (19-for-53) during the streak.

--LHP Vidal Nuno made his Mariners debut when he came on in relief during Sunday’s eighth inning. Nuno retired the only two batters he faced.

--DH Mark Trumbo, acquired from Arizona along with LHP Vidal Nuno last week, had two hits in his Seattle debut. But he has gone 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts since then.

--RHP Taijuan Walker has put together back-to-back solid outings, having gone eight innings in each of his last two starts, and the Mariners will probably need his “A” game on Tuesday night. Seattle is scheduled to face reigning Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Indians. Walker’s ERA has fallen more than a run-and-a-half -- from 7.33 to 5.80 -- over his past two starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not sure if he was overhyped or what. But his fastball command just wasn’t there (in the first inning).” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, on LHP Mike Montgomery after a loss to the rays on Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Rickie Weeks

OF Dustin Ackley