Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Seattle Mariners came to Cleveland with a streak of 12 consecutive games having scored three runs or fewer. That streak is now at 13 games in a row after the Mariners’ 3-2 win over the Indians.

The Mariners are last in the league in total runs scored and last in average number of runs scored per game. One of the reasons the Mariners are struggling offensively is their best hitter is off to the worst start of his career.

Robinson Cano, a career .307 hitter, came into Tuesday’s game hitting .239 with two home runs and 18 RBIs. Manager Lloyd McClendon compared Cano’s offensive woes to Michael Jordan not being able to hit a jump shot.

But a visit to Progressive Field, one of Cano’s favorite places to hit, was apparently all it took to get the six-time all-star out of the doldrums. Cano, who was hitting .169 in his previous 15 games, had two doubles and an RBI to help lead the Mariners to the win.

“The stuff inside him that makes him great is the stuff that is going to get him out of this,” said McClendon of Cano’s slump.

Progressive Field should also help. Cano’s career average at Progressive Field is .320. He hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games at Progressive Field, and has seven multi-hit games in that streak, during which he is hitting .397 (23-for-58).

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2-6, 5.80 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer 5-2, 2.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker will start Wednesday vs. Cleveland, his second start vs. the Indians this this season. In his first, he was nearly untouchable. In a 2-1 win over Cleveland at Safeco Field on May 29 Walker pitched eight scoreless innings on two hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks.

--2B Robinson Cano continues to struggle at the plate. Cano came into the game hitting .169 (10-for-59) in his last 15 games, although he’s a .320 career hitter at Progressive Field, and had two doubles in five at-bats Tuesday. Overall, Cano is hitting just .242 with two homers and 19 RBIs. “He’s one of those elite athletes, a superstar type of athlete,” said Manager Lloyd McClendon. “That’s like Michael Jordan not being able to hit a jump shot. Is there a little bit of embarrassment? Probably so. Frustration? Probably so.”

--RHP Fernando Rodney has been moved out of the closer’s role in favor of rookie RHP Carson Smith, but manager Lloyd McClendon said he is not giving up on Rodney as the closer. “We need him,” McClendon said. “If we’re going to make a run at this and be as successful as we think we’re going to be, we’ve got to have him.”

--OF Nelson Cruz was removed from the game during an at-bat in the fifth inning due to tightness in his back. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Cruz was feeling better after the game, and his status is considered day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”The stuff inside him that makes him great is the stuff that is going to get him out of this. -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, on 2B Robinson Cano’s slump.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nelson Cruz (back tightness) was removed from the game June 9in the fifth inning. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Cruz was feeling better after the game, and his status is considered day-to-day.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Rickie Weeks

OF Dustin Ackley