Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Seattle Mariners’ stuck-in-the-mud offense is no longer stuck in the mud. Seattle’s lineup finally got some traction and coughed up nine runs in a refreshing 9-3 victory over Cleveland, giving the Mariners wins in the first two games of the three game series.

The nine runs snapped Seattle’s streak of 13 consecutive games in which the Mariners scored three or fewer runs. That’s a franchise record, and it’s the longest such streak since the Chicago Cubs played 15 consecutive such games in September of 1979.

“We all knew it was coming, and we finally erupted. That was nice to see,” said Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon. The nine runs are the most scored by the Mariners in a game since they beat San Diego 11-4 on May 12.

The Mariners actually went over the three-run mark on one swing of the bat. Kyle Seager’s grand slam in the third inning gave the Mariners a 4-0 lead, and they never trailed in the game. The offensive outburst was a refreshing boost to morale for a Mariners team that has been struggling to score runs for the previous two weeks.

McClendon said he sensed the Mariners were coming out of their slump in the first game of the series, a 3-2 win on Tuesday over reigning Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. “I sensed it then, because that’s the type of win that can get a team going,” said McClendon.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-32

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-1, 3.31 ERA) at Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 2-1, 5.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nelson Cruz did not play Wednesday due back spasms. Cruz was removed from Tuesday’s game in the middle of an at bat in the fifth inning with the same condition. He hopes to play in Thursday’s game.

--RHP Taijuan Walker baffled Cleveland hitters for the second time in his last three starts in a 9-3 victory over the Indians on Wednesday. Walker pitched six innings, giving up one run on eight hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. In a start vs. Cleveland in Seattle on May 29 Walker pitched eight scoreless innings on two hits. In his two starts vs. the Indians this year Walker is 2-0 with an 0.64 ERA, having given up one run on 10 hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks in 14 innings.

--3B Kyle Seager’s third inning grand slam was his third career grand slam, his second this year. It came after Cleveland RHP Trevor Bauer walked the bases loaded. “He’s a really good hitter,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona of Seager. “You walk the bases loaded, and fall behind in the count. He was sitting on a fastball, and that’s what he got.”

--1B Logan Morrison’s two-run double in the fourth inning extended his hitting streak to 16 games. Morrison is batting .349 during the streak (22-for-63). His hitting streak is the Mariners’ longest since 3B Kyle Seager had a 16-game hitting streak in April of 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We all knew it was coming, and we finally erupted. That was nice to see.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, on his team’s offense after a win in Cleveland on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nelson Cruz (back tightness) left the June 9 game and did not play June 10. Cruz is day-to-day.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Rickie Weeks

OF Dustin Ackley