Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- After getting good work from their starting pitchers in winning the first two games of their series with the Cleveland Indians, the Seattle Mariners’ got a very short outing from their starter in the third game. Not surprisingly, that resulted in a loss, 6-0, as the Mariners failed in their attempt to sweep the series.

J.A. Happ was the starter in the third game, and Happ wasn’t around very long. Happ lasted just 2 1/3 innings, throwing 77 pitches, only 48 of them strikes, giving up four runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. The biggest culprit was that pitch count, which left manager Lloyd McClendon not much choice but to get Happ out of the game early.

“They kept fouling off pitches and getting his pitch count up there,” said McClendon. “He had 67 pitches in the first two innings and was headed for 90 pitches for three innings. That’s way too many.”

In his previous start, on June 5 vs. Tampa Bay, Happ threw 100 pitches, but 64 of them were strikes. In that game Happ pitched seven scoreless innings on six hits. His start Thursday was the polar opposite: too many pitches thrown, and too many runs allowed.

The Mariners outscored Cleveland 12-5 in winning the first two games of the series. The Mariners got solid outings from their starters in both those games. In the first game Roenis Elias pitched six innings and gave up one run. In the second game Taijuan Walker also pitched six innings and held the Indians to one run. Happ couldn’t come close to those numbers in the third game, so the Mariners had to settle for winning two of the three games.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 9-2, 2.51 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-1, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Logan Morrison was 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch as his career-high 16-game hitting streak came to an end Thursday. That’s the third longest hitting streak in the American League this season and the longest by a Mariners player since 3B Kyle Seager had a 16-game streak in April of 2013.

--OF Nelson Cruz sat out his second consecutive game Thursday due to back spasms. It’s expected that Cruz could return to the lineup Friday in Houston.

--2B Robinson Cano doubled in the seventh inning. Cano has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games at Progressive Field, going back to 2011. He is hitting .364 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We probably hit three balls that would have been home runs on another day, but give credit to (Indians starter Shaun) Marcum.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after a loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nelson Cruz (back tightness) left the June 9 game and did not play June 10-11. He is day-to-day.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Rickie Weeks

OF Dustin Ackley