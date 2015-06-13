Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- As the Mariners labor dutifully to work deposed closer Fernando Rodney back into his role locking down wins in high-leverage situations, Friday night proved an ill fit for the continuation of that plan as the Astros roughed up Seattle ace Felix Hernandez for a 10-0 win.

Rodney had worked in consecutive days in non-save situations entering the series, a stretch that came after he did not pitch in four consecutive days. Rodney had allowed at least one run in five of six appearances before tossing a scoreless eighth inning on Thursday at Cleveland, a span that included one blown save plus a loss to the Rays. His ERA stood at 7.03 before his appearance on Thursday night.

“I don’t think he’s quite ready to go back to the closer’s role,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It’s more of where he fits the best.”

What role Rodney, 38, will hold with the Mariners remains to be seen. He set a club record with 48 saves in 2014 but has been mostly ineffective this season. He surrendered his job to right-hander Carson Smith recently and has been working with the staff to correct the issues that have led to his demise. Given the preseason expectations and their current lagging in the standings, the Mariners can’t wait too long on Rodney to reclaim his stuff.

“He’s getting better,” McClendon said. “Still working on things every day. It’s coming. It’s not quite there yet.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 0-1, 2.08 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 6-2, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will throw a simulated game on Monday, limited to three innings and 45 pitches, and if all goes well, he will be sent out on assignment to Triple- A Tacoma next Saturday. Iwakuma was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 24 with a strained right latissimus dorsi.

--RHP Felix Hernandez suffered through what was statistically the worst start of his career, allowing eight earned runs on five hits (including two home runs) and two walks while recording just one out. It marked the shortest non-injury outing of his career and the most earned runs allowed. Hernandez had been undefeated on the road this season.

--1B Logan Morrison finished 1-for-4 with a single in the fifth inning, extending his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to 17 games dating to April 8, 2011. Morrison is batting .343 (23-for-67) during that span, and his hitting streak is the second longest by an opposing player behind Reds 1B Joey Votto (23 games).

--RHP Jesus Sucre pitched a scoreless eighth inning, marking his first career appearance on the mound. Sucre, a backup catcher, was informed in the seventh inning that he would help spare a Seattle bullpen taxed by abbreviated starts on consecutive days. Sucre faced the minimum, getting Astros LF Preston Tucker to hit into a double play.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know what happened. To be honest, I don’t really know. This is one of the worst starts of my career. I just turn the page. Try to forget about this one.” -- RHP Felix Hernandez, after allowing eight earned runs on five hits (including two home runs) Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He will throw a simulated game on June 15, limited to three innings and 45 pitches, and if all goes well, he will be sent out on assignment to Triple-A Tacoma June 20.

--OF Nelson Cruz (back tightness) left the June 9 game and did not play June 10-11. He returned to the lineup June 12.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Rickie Weeks

OF Dustin Ackley