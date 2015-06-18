Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Felix Hernandez rarely has bad outings.

What is even more scarce is for Hernandez to follow one rough start with another.

“You never want to look bad twice,” he said late Wednesday night after rebounding from the worst outing of his career to throw eight shutout innings in a 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. “The mindset is to go back and have a good game.”

Hernandez did exactly that Wednesday night, when he outdueled Giants ace Madison Bumgarner to lead the Mariners to the win. Hernandez threw 106 pitches before telling manager Lloyd McClendon he was done and handing the ninth inning to relievers Charlie Furbush and Carson Smith.

Hernandez permitted four hits and two walks while striking out five in eight innings.

The strong performance came after Hernandez gave up eight runs while getting only one out in his previous start. Hernandez said he was able to put that outing behind him, and he continued his two-year streak of not allowing more than four earned runs in back-to-back starts.

“The bigger the occasion, the better he pitches,” Seattle catcher Mike Zunino said. “He did it once again, and I think it’s going to be a big boost for this club.”

That remains to be seen, but the big story from Wednesday’s game was that Hernandez was able to bounce back -- again.

“I was not that pumped,” he said of his mindset going into the game. “Just trying to make it through one (inning).”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 4-5, 4.81 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 1-1, 1.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Fernando Rodney could be on the verge of regaining his closer’s role, manager Lloyd McClendon said before Wednesday’s game. Rodney pitched three consecutive one-inning outings without allowing a run in non-save situations. McClendon told reporters he may use Rodney on nights when fill-in closer Carson Smith needs a rest. “Listen, we need Fernando Rodney if we’re going to be successful this year,” McClendon said. “I think he’s well on his way back to being that pitcher that we all want him to be.”

--LHP James Paxton is still a ways from returning to action, manager Lloyd McClendon said before Wednesday’s game. Paxton, who has been on the disabled list since May 29, experienced a setback in his rehab from a strained finger. McClendon did not know when Paxton would be cleared to start throwing again.

--DH Mark Trumbo, who has struggled offensively since being acquired from Arizona, was the unlikely man to break up San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner’s bid for a perfect game Wednesday. Trumbo’s fifth-inning single on a short-hop to the shortstop ended Bumgarner’s streak of 13 consecutive outs to open the game.

--2B Robinson Cano had an interesting stretch in the middle of Wednesday’s game. After driving in Seattle’s second run with a one-out double in the sixth, Cano got caught leaning off second base one out later. He was then charged with a throwing error in the top of the seventh, when his toss toward first base came up a couple feet short before bouncing off the glove of 1B Logan Morrison.

--CF Austin Jackson had the big hit of Wednesday’s game, although it easily could have been scored a three-base error. With C Mike Zunino on first base, Jackson roped a ball into the right-center-field gap. Giants CF Angel Pagan appeared to have a bead on the ball, but he didn’t reach his glove far enough to catch it. Jackson was awarded an RBI triple, even though the relay throw went to home plate as Jackson rounded second base.

--RHP Carson Smith earned his third save of the season Wednesday night, and this one was relatively easy. LHP Charlie Furbush came on to open the ninth, retiring two consecutive left-handers before Smith got the final out in Seattle’s 2-0 win.

--LHP Mike Montgomery has been a pleasant find for the Mariners thus far. Since making his major league debut June 2, Montgomery has gone 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA. The 25-year-old appeared in 164 minor league games in the Kansas City and Tampa Bay systems before making his Mariners debut in June. He is scheduled to make his fourth major league start Thursday, when the Mariners wrap up a two-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In games like that, you need something like that to get something going.” -- CF Austin Jackson, whose sixth-inning fly ball eluded Giants CF Angel Pagan for a triple that scored the game’s first run. Jackson subsequently scored, and the Mariners went on to win 2-0.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15, and he will begin a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. As of June 17, it was unclear when he would be able to resume throwing.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF James Jones