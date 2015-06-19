Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- An already-soft Seattle Mariners lineup got two pieces of bad news an hour before Thursday’s game, when second baseman Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager were scratched due to last-minute health issues.

That was hardly an excuse, though, for a Seattle offense that hasn’t done much even when those two 2014 All-Stars were in the lineup. The 7-0 loss to San Francisco was all too familiar for a Mariners team that was shut out for the fourth times in the past eight games.

Seattle was almost without three starters, as No. 3 hitter Nelson Cruz was ailing just before the game as well. Cruz was originally slated to play right field but was moved into the designated hitter spot, from which he went 1-for-3.

“Looking back, I probably shouldn’t have played Cruz,” manager Lloyd McClendon said afterward, adding that he hoped to have all three players healthy Friday for the series opener against the Houston Astros. “He was throwing up right before the game, and he toughed it out.”

The Mariners’ depleted lineup helped make struggling San Francisco starter Ryan Vogelsong look like an ace. Vogelsong entered the game with an 0-3 record and 6.61 ERA in June, but he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits. The only real threats by the Mariners came against the San Francisco bullpen, but inning-ending double plays in the eighth and ninth kept Seattle without a run -- again.

The Mariners were out for the seventh time this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 3-1, 2.00 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 3-4, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Montgomery recovered from a rough second inning to throw 7 1/3 innings Thursday night. He allowed four earned runs, matching his season total through his first three starts, on seven hits and two walks.

--2B Robinson Cano was a late scratch before Thursday’s game because of a stiff lower back. Dustin Ackley replaced him in the lineup, making his first start at second base since September 2013. The Mariners hope Cano will be back in the lineup Friday.

--3B Kyle Seager was a late scratch before Thursday’s game because of what the team was calling food poisoning. Seager had the second-longest streak of consecutive games played in the majors at 192, but the string ended. The longest streak, 234 by Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman, coincidentally ended Thursday, too.

--OF Dustin Ackley started at second base for the first time since Sept. 21, 2013. Ackley was a late replacement for Robinson Cano (back stiffness), and he went 0-for-4.

--DH Nelson Cruz ended an 0-for-14 slump with a first-inning single Thursday. He went 1-for-3 despite experiencing a stomach ailment just before the game started. “Looking back,” manager Lloyd McClendon said afterward, “I probably shouldn’t have played Cruz.” The slugger has gone 78 consecutive plate appearances without a home run. He had 18 homers in his first 195 plate appearances through May 27.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen has struggled in back-to-back outings, allowing three hits, three walks and four runs in a total of one inning. He allowed a hit, a walk and two runs during the eighth inning Thursday without getting an out.

--LHP Roenis Elias was on quite a roll before getting knocked around in his most recent start. He held opponents to two runs or fewer in five of six starts before Houston tagged him for seven hits, four walks and seven earned runs in a 13-0 Astros victory last weekend. Elias is scheduled to get another shot at Houston on Friday night when the Mariners host the Astros in the opener of a three-game series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He settled down after that shaky second inning and really gave us some quality innings.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on LHP Mike Montgomery, who allowed four runs in 7 1/3 innings Thursday as the Mariners fell 7-0 to the Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Robinson Cano (stiff lower back) did not play June 18. He is day-to-day.

--3B Kyle Seager (food poisoning) did not play June 18. He is day-to-day.

--DH Nelson Cruz (stomach issue) played June 18 but is questionable for June 19.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15, and he will begin a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. As of June 17, it was unclear when he would be able to resume throwing.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF James Jones