Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

SEATTLE -- Roenis Elias got lit up for seven hits and eight runs in just 3 1/3 innings when he faced the Houston Astros last Sunday afternoon, and Friday night was looking like more of the same.

But only for one pitch.

After serving up a home run to Houston’s George Springer on his first pitch of the game, Elias dominated the Astros the rest of the way in a 5-2 win. He survived the first inning, haven fallen behind 1-0 before his arm even got warmed, and at one point mowed through 12 consecutive batters as the Seattle offense built him up a 5-1 lead.

When all was said and done, Elias allowed four hits and two runs -- Houston’s Marwin Gonzalez added another solo home run on the left-hander’s 96th and final pitch -- over seven innings. He struck out a career-high 10.

It all added up to Elias’s fourth win of the season, thanks to the Mariners’ highest run total in any of his 11 starts this year. Seattle has scored more than five runs in a game just once since June 11, having been shut out four times in that span.

Elias got the runs Friday night. And, this time, he made sure the Astros didn’t get many.

“I thought he would be determined, particularly after the way he threw in Houston,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “... He’s a tough cookie.”

RECORD: 31-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 8-2, 2.04 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 4-6, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano returned to the lineup Friday after missing one game with a sore back. Cano showed no signs of injury while going 3-for-4 and scoring twice in the Mariners’ 5-2 win over Houston.

--3B Kyle Seager returned to the lineup Friday after missing one game with flu-like symptoms. He went 1 for 4. Seager struck out on each of his first two at-bats, stranding five runners on base, but he came back to drive in a run with a fifth-inning single to give the Mariners a 4-1 lead. Seager sat out Thursday’s game, ending a 192-game streak of consecutive games played -- tied for the ninth-longest streak in Mariners history.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to throw somewhere around 50 pitches for Class A Everett on Saturday, his first rehab start since going on the disabled list in late April. Iwakuma last pitched on April 24, having been shut down because of a strained right latissiumus dorsi muscle.

--LHP Roenis Elias gave up solo home runs on his first and final pitches of Friday’s game but was pretty dominant in between, beating the same Astros team that torched him in a 13-0 win six days earlier. Elias allowed four hits and two runs while striking out a career-high 10 over seven innings.

--DH Mark Trumbo had just one RBI in his first 44 at-bats as a Mariner entering Friday’s game, then he drove in three more on his first three at-bats of the night. “Not all of those are the prettiest way to get them in, but they’re every bit as effective,” Trumbo said after driving in runs on an RBI single and two groundouts.

--RHP Taijuan Walker is beginning to fit the bill of the Mariners’ top prospect. The 22-year-old Walker, who struggled early in his first season as a full-time starter, has a 3-1 record and 1.55 ERA over his past four starts. But he’s scheduled to start Saturday’s game against a Houston team that lit him up for nine hits and eight runs in three innings the last time he faced the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he would be determined, particularly after the way he threw in Houston. He’s a tough cookie. He came over on a boat. I don’t think these guys are going to intimidate him.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, on LHP Roenis Elias after a win vs. Houston on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15, and he will begin a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. As of June 17, it was unclear when he would be able to resume throwing.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF James Jones