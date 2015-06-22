Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- While the news of legendary Mariner Edgar Martinez being named hitting coach came as a surprise, no one was shocked by the team’s decision to remove Howard Johnson from the position over the weekend.

Sunday’s 6-2 loss to Houston provided a reminder.

After Martinez’s first game as hitting coach Saturday resulted in the Mariners breaking out to score six runs for only the fourth time since May 13, the series finale Sunday looked all too familiar. Seattle left eight runners on base, went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and managed just four hits in the loss.

The Mariners were on the verge of breaking the game open during a first inning that saw Houston starter Vince Velasquez struggle with his control, but Seattle only got one run out of the three-walk frame.

“We couldn’t get the big hit,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

That’s been the story of this season for the underachieving Mariners (32-38).

Management is hoping the return of a longtime star will breathe some life into the offense. Martinez has never had a full-time coaching position before but said over the weekend that he’d been hoping to return to the game.

“I’ve been watching the team,” Martinez said after being hired Saturday morning. “We have a lot of talent. I think I can help the guys in terms of approach at the plate or being ready for the game -- how to prepare and with the mechanics, in some cases. So I think I have a lot to offer the younger players at this stage.”

General manager Jack Zduriencik admitted that Martinez doesn’t have much coaching experience, but he believes his success as a two-time batting champion will help the Mariners get out of their funk.

“We have some really good hitters there, and it’s unfortunate that they’re not hitting the way we should,” Zduriencik said. “And we have some young guys that are going to continue to grow. All we’re trying to do is accelerate that process. And we think that this person is the right guy, at the right time, to help do that.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Joe Blanton, 1-0, 1.80 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 10-3, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has been cleared to make another rehab start after going 3 1/3 innings for Class A Everett on Saturday night. Iwakuma, who has been on the disabled list since April 24 and was making his first start at any level since April 20, is expected to be on the mound Thursday for Triple-A Tacoma. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before Sunday’s game that Iwakuma is likely to need at least three rehab starts before he’ll be considered for the Seattle rotation again.

--SS Brad Miller, who has just 46 starts at shortstop this season, was charged with his seventh error at the position Sunday. Miller let a sharp grounder go through his legs in a key situation during Sunday’s fifth inning, allowing an unearned run to score as Houston took a 3-1 lead.

--1B Logan Morrison was back in the leadoff spot Sunday, when CF Austin Jackson was getting the day off. Morrison has been pretty solid when hitting first, and he made some things happen again Sunday while leading off the first and fifth innings. He scored Seattle’s first two runs after leading off the first with a walk and hitting a double down the right-field line to open the bottom of the fifth.

--C Jesus Sucre went hitless again Sunday and is now just 1-for-23 this season. When starter Mike Zunino gets a rest, the Mariners get virtually no offense out of the catching position.

--LHP J.A. Happ extended his winless streak to eight games while suffering the loss in Houston’s 6-2 win over the Mariners on Sunday. Happ only allowed two earned runs, but he did not have one of his better outings. He threw 101 pitches over five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs total, while walking two. The last time Happ earned a win was on May 9, in a 7-2 victory over the Oakland A‘s.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen has given up at least one run in each of his past three outings. He pitched two innings in Sunday’s loss, allowing two hits and two earned runs, with the big blow coming on a two-run homer by the Astros’ Colby Rasmus in the seventh. Over his three most recent appearances, Wilhelmsen has given up five hits and five runs over three innings.

--RHP Felix Hernandez hasn’t gotten caught up in the whole Kansas City Royals fever that swept over baseball over the past year. He hasn’t faced the Royals since 2013, as his turn in the rotation missed the two Kansas City series last season and the two teams have yet to meet in 2015. Hernandez, who lost 3-1 when he faced a third-place Royals team in September 2013, is scheduled to start Monday’s game against Kansas City at Safeco Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched well enough to win today. He gave us a great opportunity to win a ballgame.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, of LHP J.A Happ, who gave up just three runs in the loss to the Astros Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15, and began a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20. Iwakuma is expected to be on the mound June 25 for Triple-A Tacoma. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said June 21 that Iwakuma is likely to need at least three rehab starts before he’ll be considered for the Seattle rotation again.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. As of June 17, it was unclear when he would be able to resume throwing.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF James Jones