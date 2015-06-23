Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Perhaps the best way to explain the Seattle Mariners’ 2015 season is to list the starting pitchers who have, and have not, dominated Seattle bats this month.

While San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner, Cleveland’s Corey Kluber and Houston’s Dallas Keuchel all fell victim to the Mariners over the past two weeks, guys such as the Indians’ Shaun Marcum, the Giants’ Ryan Vogelsong and, as of Monday night, the Kansas City Royals’ Joe Blanton kept Seattle’s offense at bay.

After Blanton held the Mariners to two hits in the Mariners’ 4-1 loss Monday, Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon was scratching his head again.

“I thought we’d have better at-bats,” he said. “I thought we’d have opportunities to score runs; we just couldn’t do it.”

The inconsistency of Seattle’s offense was on display again. Second baseman Robinson Cano hit a rare homer but got very little help. Cano’s first homer since May 30 was followed by 16 consecutive outs before center fielder Austin Jackson led off the seventh with a double.

As if to accentuate the Mariners’ offensive struggles, Jackson moved to third on a wild pitch with no outs but ended up getting stranded there.

Seattle was supposed to have the heart of its order up after Jackson, but star right fielder Nelson Cruz was unable to continue in the seventh because of an injury that required team trainers to pop his pelvic bone back into place. That could end up being the latest setback for the Mariners’ inconsistent offense, but McClendon doesn’t expect the ailment to linger.

“What they’re telling me is it’s going to be very short-term,” McClendon said of Cruz’s potential absence.

Those same words could have been said about the Mariners’ offense in April, but the struggles are lingering.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-39

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 5-4, 5.55 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 1-2, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nelson Cruz came out in the seventh inning Monday when his pelvic bone popped out of place. Manager Lloyd McClendon said the bone had to be popped back into place, adding that he didn’t think the injury would keep Cruz out for long. Cruz went 0-for-2 in the game and is now hitless in nine career at-bats against Kansas City RHP Joe Blanton.

--LHP James Paxton is scheduled to meet with a team doctor sometime this week to discuss the strained finger that has kept him out since May 29. The injured left middle finger hasn’t healed as the team expected. Paxton was supposed to be throwing by now, if not close to being back on the active roster, but he has been shut down because of ongoing discomfort.

--OF Rickie Weeks cleared waivers and was officially released by the Mariners on Monday. The 32-year-old veteran hit .167 in 37 games with Seattle this season before being designated for assignment June 13.

--LF Dustin Ackley has fallen out of favor -- again. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 draft was on the bench for the third consecutive game Monday, and he has been in the starting lineup only once since June 15. Ackley, who has never hit above .253 in three full seasons with the team, is batting .190 this season. OF Seth Smith has replaced him as the left-handed option in left field, while Nelson Cruz and Mark Trumbo are serving as full-time right fielder and designated hitter, depending on the night. Ackley came on to pinch-hit for RF Nelson Cruz in the seventh inning Monday and struck out with a runner on third base.

--2B Robinson Cano hit his first home run since May 30, a solo shot in the first inning Monday that gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead over the Royals. Cano drove in a run for the third consecutive game, a streak that he managed only one other time this season.

--CF Austin Jackson was hitless in 11 at-bats before leading off the seventh inning Monday with a double to left. He moved to third on a wild pitch but ended up getting stranded there. It marked the second time during the current homestand that Jackson led off with an extra-base hit but never got past third base.

--RHP Felix Hernandez got roughed up for five hits and a walk during the second and third innings Monday, and that was enough to saddle him with his fourth loss of the season. Hernandez, who led the American League with 10 wins entering the game, allowed nine hits and four runs over 6 2/3 innings. It marked the fourth time in 15 starts this season that Hernandez allowed more than three earned runs in a game.

--LHP Mike Montgomery will face one of his former organizations for the second time in four starts Tuesday. The 25-year-old starter, who made his major league debut June 2, spent his first five seasons in the Kansas City system. He already pitched seven strong innings against Tampa Bay, the team that traded him in March, and he is scheduled to have a shot at the Royals on Tuesday night in Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They just pestered him -- I think they hit one ball hard all night. That’s baseball.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Felix Hernandez, who allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings Monday in the Mariners’ 4-1 loss to the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nelson Cruz (displaced pelvic bone) left the June 22 game. His status for June 23 is questionable, but manager Lloyd McClendon said the injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15. He began a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20. Iwakuma is expected to be on the mound June 25 for Triple-A Tacoma. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said June 21 that Iwakuma is likely to need at least three rehab starts before he will be considered for the Seattle rotation again.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He remained shut down through mid-June because the finger wasn’t healing as expected. He is due to meet with a team doctor during the week of June 22-28.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF James Jones