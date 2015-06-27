Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mark Trumbo was born in Anaheim, went to high school in nearby Villa Park and was drafted by his hometown Angels in 2004. He first reached the big leagues in 2010, and was an All-Star in 2012.

“Ten minutes away,” Trumbo said of the distance from the hospital in which he was born to Angel Stadium.

But the dream so many young players have of playing for -- and staying with -- their hometown team ended when he was traded to the Diamondbacks as part of a three-team trade that also included the White Sox. The Diamondbacks traded him to the Mariners in June 3, which meant more trips to Anaheim.

“It’s a fun day, sure,” Trumbo said before taking the field Friday. “There’s a lot of emotions, but I‘m excited I get a chance to play in a familiar place. ... Being traded in the offseason was a lot easier than in-season. It’s not the easiest thing in the world.”

Trumbo has not exactly started out hot, hitting .167 (11 for 66) with one homer and five RBIs in his first 18 games for Seattle. Putting pressure on himself while trying to impress his new team, he admitted, might be a reason.

“I guess you could view it like that at times,” he said. “I’ve tried not to. That’s one of the strange things; you’re not at all a part of the success or failure of a team. Coming in, it was more of a clean slate, trying to pick up the slack that may or may not have been there.”

Trumbo went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-4, 3.78 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 7-5, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ will start Saturday against the Angels. Happ has lost each of his last three starts, compiling in ERA of 6.08. He is 0-3 with a 9.82 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

--2B Robinson Cano is hitting .333 (10 for 30) with five runs, three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in his past eight games. He’s now hitting .246, and has been over .300 only once all season (.304 on April 25).

--OF Mark Trumbo played in his first game at Angel Stadium Friday since he was traded by the Angels to the Diamondbacks following the 2013 season. “It’s a fun day, sure,” Trumbo said before taking the field Friday. “There’s a lot of emotions, but I‘m excited I get a chance to play in a familiar place. ... Being traded in the offseason was a lot easier than in-season. It’s not the easiest thing in the world.” Trumbo, who was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners June 3, went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk on Friday.

--RHP Taijuan Walker gave up one run on seven hits in seven innings to earn a victory over the Angels Friday night. Walker struck out six and did not walk a batter. Walker has not walked a batter in his last three starts. “Probably just trusting his stuff,” Mariners C Mike Zunino said when asked about Walker’s improved control. “When you can trust throwing in the zone and filling the strike zone up, it helps in a variety of ways. Guys know you’re going to be in the strike zone and they’re going to be swinging a little bit more. He’s getting a lot of quick outs, which helps his3 pitch count. He can attack guys like that; hitters have to make the adjustment, not him.” The only run Walker allowed came on a first-inning home run by CF Mike Trout.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (strained lat muscle) will next his next rehab start on Tuesday for Triple-A Tacoma against Las Vegas. The next course of action will be determined after his Tuesday start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Robinson’s a veteran, he knows what the guy is probably trying to do with him in certain situations. I would say he got all of that one.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, of Robinson Cano’s tape-measure blast on the first pitch thrown to him by Angels RHP Fernando Salas Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He remained shut down through mid-June because the finger wasn’t healing as expected. He played catch June 26, his first throwing session since going on the disabled list. He’s not expected to return until late July/early August.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15. He began a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20, and he made a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on June 25. He will next his next rehab start on June 30 for Tacoma. The next course of action will be determined after that start.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez