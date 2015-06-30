Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night nor a baseball to the head could keep second baseman Robinson Cano out of the Seattle Mariners lineup Sunday.

Cano played all 10 innings in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels after leaving Saturday night’s game in the seventh inning with dizziness.

A practice throw from Angels shortstop Taylor Featherson hit Cano in the head as he was sitting in the dugout. The American League’s All-Star second baseman from last year left the game with a large bump on the left side of his head but he passed Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol that night. Featherston apologized after the game, Cano said.

“Thank God I didn’t lose consciousness,” Cano said after Saturday night’s game. “It just hurt, right on the spot. Besides that, everything’s good.”

Cano, who said he received a call from Angels first baseman Albert Pujols after Saturday night’s game, went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk Sunday.

Entering Saturday night’s play, Cano was batting .333 (10-for-30) with three doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and five runs in his previous eight games. But Cano will carry an 0-for-6 slump when the Mariners begin a two-game series in San Diego on Tuesday night.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-42

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 2-2, 2.04 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 4-6, 5.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano returned to the lineup after leaving Saturday night’s game in the seventh inning with dizziness. Cano was struck in the head by a practice throw while sitting in the dugout but passed Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol. He played all 10 innings Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Angels, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk.

--DH Nelson Cruz hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning Sunday before finishing 1-for-4 with one strikeout. Cruz will enter Monday’s play with a .305 average, ninth best in the American League.

--CF Austin Jackson now has hits in 20 of his past 27 games after going 2-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings. In his past 27 games since May 28, Jackson is batting .290 (31-for-107) with seven doubles, 10 runs scored and nine RBIs.

--3B Kyle Seager hit his 12th home run of the season with two out in the top of the ninth inning Sunday to force a 2-2 tie with the Los Angeles Angels. Seager sent a 2-2 pitch from RHP Huston Street into the right-field stands with nobody on base. The RBI was Seager’s first in eight games. The third baseman has eight homers in his past 42 games while batting .288 (44-for-153).

--RHP Felix Hernandez allowed only one hit for the sixth time in his career Sunday. Hernandez conceded just that hit and three walks in six shutout innings while amassing eight strikeouts. The hot, humid conditions forced the right-hander to leave after six innings. Hernandez needs 111 strikeouts to become the Mariners’ all-time leader. Randy Johnson holds the team record with 2,162 strikeouts.

--LHP Mike Montgomery seeks to build on his first major league shutout when he faces the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. On June 23, the rookie conceded just four hits and a hit batsman while striking out 10 in a 7-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Five of Montgomery’s six starts this season have been quality starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought I got as close as I could to squaring it up. He does have one of the harder change-ups, and you have to be able to shift as quickly as you can, one way or another. I thought I almost got there but I must have been a little late to get my glove down.” -- C Mike Zunino, on the wild pitch thrown by RHP Tom Wilhelmsen that allowed Los Angeles Angels RF Kole Calhoun to score the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15. He began a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20, and he made a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on June 25. He will start again for Tacoma on June 30. The next course of action will be determined after that start.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez