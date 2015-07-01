Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The last name just doesn’t fit.

“I don’t think he’s walked a guy in three games,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

Of course, the skipper is right.

Taijuan Walker faces the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon and maybe it’s a good thing the calendar has turned.

Walker was sensational in June as he cemented his spot as a go-to pitcher in Seattle’s rotation.

Less than 24 hours after getting one-hit by Mike Montgomery the San Diego Padres face an improving Walker.

McClendon said the reason is simple.

”It’s the command of his fastball,“ McClendon said. ”He’s able to put the baseball where he wants to do.

Walker, 22, is 5-1 in his last six starts and has won four straight games.

”That goes to show you what pitching is about: in and out, up and down,“ McClendon said. ”He changes the eye-level and that’s good pitching.

McClendon also mentioned Walker now has a presence and an attitude and that the “game has slowed down for him.”

“It has all come together for him right now.”

It’s a transformation that can be traced to when things were going sideways for Walker.

He was pitching against the Blue Jays on May 24 and his outing was unraveling. But McClendon never left the dugout’s top step.

“I left him out there,” McClendon said. “That was what he needed at that point. He needed to figure it out one way or the other.”

Walker got the loss to go to 1-5.

And he hasn’t lost since.

And he hasn’t walked a batter since June 10.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker 6-6, 4.64 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 7-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Logan Morrison continues to shine in the lead-off spot, according to manager Lloyd McClendon. “He’s doing a nice job,” McClendon said. “He’s seeing a lot of pitches and getting on base.”

--2B Robinson Cano continues to bat in the No. 2 hole of the lineup as the Mariners are hoping something jolts him from first-half woes. Cano said he’s trying to be more aggressive in the strike zone. Manager Lloyd McClendon said part of the reasoning for the change was the Mariners not having a DH in their lineup while playing in a National League park.

--RHP Felix Hernandez exited after six innings in Anaheim on Sunday with a cramp. But manager Lloyd McClendon said it was nothing more than that. “The heat got to him,” he said. “He was just out of gas.” Hernandez is scheduled to make his next start.

--C Brad Miller hit his seventh homer of the year on Tuesday and that it came off of Ian Kennedy is no surprise. Miller is three for four against Kennedy, with two doubles, a homer and two RBIs.

--RF/DH Nelson Cruz enters another round of interleague play and that brings a smile to his face. Cruz has hit 30 home runs in interleague play. His 29 homers since 2008 are tied for the fourth-highest behind Toronto’s Jose Bautista (39) and Edwin Encarnacion (32) and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera and he is tied with the Yankees’ Mark Teixeira. Cruz was in an NL park against the Padres and that’s a good thing in interleague play. Sixteen of his interleague homers have come when he plays right field, as he is doing in San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s easy to sum up. He’s been outstanding.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, on LHP Mike Montgomery after a win on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15. He began a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20, and he made a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on June 25. He will start again for Tacoma on June 30. The next course of action will be determined after that start.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez