Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Was Robinson Cano breaking out of his doldrums? Or was it just that he was happy to see James Shields again.

Cano was 4-for-5 Wednesday at Petco Park with his fifth home run, a double and three RBIs. It was the second baseman’s first four-hit game of the season. It was also his first three-RBI game of the season.

Cano came into the game on a 0-for-10 run with four strikeouts in his last three games that had dropped his batting average to .238.

“Hopefully, it’s about the team and not about me getting hot or swinging the bat good,” Cano said after the game. “We’ve got to get going.”

But Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon hopes Wednesday’s game in San Diego will start Cano on a roll. “I can’t think of a better way to get going, four hits with a home run, some RBIs and some runs scored (two),”

said McClendon.

And part of getting the Mariners going is getting Cano going. Too bad the Mariners won’t be facing Shields more often.

Cano was 3-for-4 with his homer and two RBIs against the Padres right-handed ace Wednesday.

Lifetime, Cano is hitting .411 (37-for-90) against Shields with five homers and 16 RBIs. The 37 hits are the most by an active player against an active pitcher.

“Shields is a guy who goes after hitters, so he’s a guy who you have to be ready for on his first pitch,” said Cano. “He’s one of the best in the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-5, 4.25 ERA) at A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 4-5, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker has been credited with the win in each of his last five starts and is 6-1 over his last seven starts since May 29 with a 1.68 earned run average. He didn’t allow a walk Wednesday to stretch his walk-less streak to 27 1/3 innings. That is the fourth-longest streak without issuing a walk in Seattle history (the record is 38 innings set by Cliff Lee from June 2-29, 2010). Walker retired the Padres in order in five of the six innings he worked Wednesday with the only runners reaching coming on a single and a hit batter in the fourth. He retired the first 10 Padres he faced and the last eight.

--RF Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer Wednesday. Cruz’s 20th homer of the season came on his 35th birthday. Cruz is the 18th player in Mariners history to hit 20 home runs before the All-Star break. Cruz is 7-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak. By the way, Cruz is hitting .360 (9-for-25) with a double, a triple, three homers and nine RBIs in six games played on his birthday.

--RHP Fernando Rodney allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday, but did not allow a run. Since losing his closer job, Rodney has a 1.17 ERA (one run allowed on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings).

--SS Brad Miller was 3-for-7 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the two-game series against the Padres. He is hitting .262

(22-for-84) over his past 25 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was a great team win. The offense did great and the bullpen came in and shut the door.” -- RHP Taijuan Walker, after Seattle defeated San Diego Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15. He began a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20, and he made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on June 25 and June 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez