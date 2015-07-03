Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Some days are tougher than others for major league managers. Seattle Mariners skipper Lloyd McClendon had one of those tough moments Thursday when he had to tell veteran utility man Willie Bloomquist he was designated for assignment.

The move opened a spot on the roster for shortstop Chris Taylor, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma and started against the Oakland A‘s, going 0-for-2 in a Seattle 4-0 loss Thursday night.

“Obviously, it was a pretty difficult decision to release Bloomquist,” McClendon said. “He’s meant so much to this organization, great in the playoffs, his work ethic was second to none. It’s always tough when you let the good guys go. We just felt that Taylor was at a point now where he was playing consistent baseball down there. I think to a man we all thought he was a better option.”

Bloomquist, 37, was drafted by Seattle in the third round in 1999 and played 622 games in two stints with the Mariners. Bloomquist was batting .159 in 35 games during an injury-plagued season this year.

Taylor hit .129 in 20 games with the Mariners after being called up in early May and was optioned to Tacoma on June 1. He said he simplified his hitting approach and got back into a groove in the minors.

“I think the biggest thing is there was a lot of pressure up here and I was struggling,” Taylor said before the game. “You find yourself in a hole. Sometimes you try too hard, you think too much. I think being sent down there was good for me. It helped me relax, just take it one day at a time and work my way back.”

“I feel like my approach has been pretty good to where I simplified things. I think when I was here earlier I might have been thinking too much. I just tried to keep it simple and put the bat on the ball.”

McClendon spent time Thursday thinking about his history with Bloomquist.

“Most people don’t know I managed Willie years ago in California in the Fall League,” McClendon said of his first managerial job in 1999 at Lancaster. “He was one of my players. He was a joy to be around there, he’s been a joy to be around ever since. We’ve got a lot of history together. It’s never easy, particularly when it’s somebody you like.”

Taylor, a right-handed hitter, will be used primarily against “real tough lefties like (Scott) Kazmir,” McClendon said of the Oakland starter Thursday, who pitched eight shutout innings.

Seattle’s regular shortstop, Brad Miller, hits left-handed.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-5, 3.89 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 4-7, 3.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Roenis Elias (4-6) gave up three runs and three hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one in a 4-0 loss to Oakland. Elias retired the first two batters he faced in the first inning but walked 2B Ben Zobrist, then gave up a double to DH Billy Butler and a two-run double to C Josh Phegley. “He gave us what he could, considering the first inning,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Elias. “The tough thing about the first inning is there were two outs, two strikes, no one on and he ends up giving up two runs. That cost him the ballgame.” Elias is 1-3 with an 8.55 ERA over his past four starts.

--LF Franklin Gutierrez went 2-for-3 with a double and had the Mariners’ only hits Thursday in a 4-0 loss to Oakland. Both hits came against LHP Scott Kazmir, who pitched eight shutout innings. Gutierrez raised his career average against Kazmir to .429 (9-for-21).

--SS Chris Taylor was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday and started in Seattle’s 4-0 loss to Oakland. He went 0-for-2 but played errorless defense. Taylor hit .129 in 20 games with the Mariners after being called up in early May but was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on June 1. Last season, he hit .287 with eight doubles and nine RBIs in 47 games for the Mariners. To make room on the 25-man roster for Taylor, the Mariners designated veteran INF/OF Willie Bloomquist for assignment.

--INF/OF Willie Bloomquist was designated for assignment Thursday, opening a spot on the 25-man roster for SS Chris Taylor, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma. Bloomquist, 37, was drafted by Seattle in the third round in 1999 and played 622 games in two stints with the Mariners. He was batting .159 in 35 games this season.

--C Erik Kratz agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with the Mariners, his third organization in two weeks. The Red Sox acquired him off waivers from the Royals on June 21, and he spent two days on Boston’s roster but didn’t get into a game. When the Red Sox attempted to outright him to the minors, Kratz elected to become a free agent. He went 0-for-4 in four games for Kansas City earlier this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had all of his pitches going and was throwing 93-94 (mph). He kept us off balance.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on A’s LHP Scott Kazmir, who led Oakland to a 4-0 win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15. He began a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20, and he made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on June 25 and June 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez