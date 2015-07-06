Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon celebrated a 2-1 victory over the Oakland A’s on Sunday, but he did so with a heavy heart.

McClendon’s sister, Angela Price, died Wednesday at the age of 44 from undisclosed health issues. She was the youngest of McClendon’s 11 siblings.

McClendon announced Sunday that he will miss the Mariners’ three-game home series Monday through Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers so he can fly to Gary, Ind. to attend the funeral services.

Bench coach Trent Jewett will manage the club in McClendon’s absence. McClendon expects to rejoin the team Thursday for the series opener against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Seattle is 38-44 in McClendon’s second season as manager after he guided the Mariners to an 87-75 record last year, a 16-game improvement from 2013.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-1, 6.61 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 7-5, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will come off the disabled list to start Monday night against the Detroit Tigers. He has been sidelined since April 24 due to a strained right calf. In three starts, Iwakuma is 0-1 with a 6.61 ERA. He has fared well against the Tigers, going 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA in four starts. He was expected to miss only a month with the injury, but the recovery time doubled.

--LHP Mike Montgomery had his 20-inning scoreless streak ended by a rare Sam Fuld home run but still managed to win his third consecutive start. Montgomery allowed a run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. In his previous two starts, Montgomery shut out the Royals and the Padres.

--RF Seth Smith delivered a two-out, two-run single to drive in the decisive runs Sunday in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Oakland. “He was very determined,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I thought the guy threw some pretty nasty pitches to him, but he stayed in there, really battled and found a hole.”

--RHP Fernando Rodney earned his 16th save Sunday in the Mariners’ 2-1 win over Oakland, but he kept it interesting. After retiring the first two batters, Rodney allowed a hit and a walk before getting LF Mark Canha to ground out to end the game. Rodney hasn’t allowed an earned run in his past nine appearances.

--OF James Jones is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday when RHP Hisashi Iwakuma comes off the disabled list to start the series opener in Detroit. Jones is 0-for-12 in eight games for the Mariners this season with six strikeouts, two walks and a stolen base. Jones was called up from Tacoma on Saturday when the Mariners sent down OF Julio Morban.

--OF Julio Morban was optioned to Double-A Jackson on Saturday after a two-day stay in the majors. He didn’t get into a game with the Mariners. He is hitting a combined .169/.289/.282 with one homer and seven RBIs in 22 games for Jackson Triple-A Tacoma this year.

--RHP Mayckol Guaipe was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday when the Mariners sent down RHP Tom Wilhelmsen. Guaipe, 24, was 0-for-4 with five saves and a 3.94 ERA in 26 appearances for Tacoma. He pitched in one game for Seattle earlier this year, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees on June 1.

--LHP David Rollins was activated from the restricted list Saturday after the Mariners optioned LHP Vidal Nuno to Triple-A Tacoma. Rollins missed the first 80 games of Seattle’s season while suspended for violating baseball’s substance-abuse policy. Rollins, 25, made seven scoreless appearances covering 9 1/3 innings for Tacoma during his suspension. He made his major league debut Saturday, throwing a scoreless inning at Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re a scrappy team. I really didn’t have the put-away pitches that I wanted, but I got some good groundballs when I needed them. The bullpen came in and picked me up big time.” -- LHP Mike Montgomery, on the A‘s, whom he and the Mariners beat 2-1 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15. He began a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20, and he made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on June 25 and June 30. He will be activated for a July 6 start.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

LHP David Rollins

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez

OF James Jones