Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

SEATTLE -- The return of Hisashi Iwakuma provided a caricature of the Mariners’ starter’s career on Monday night. It looked like the Iwakuma of old, only overblown.

Iwakuma’s first outing since April 20 had many of the elements of his previous starts with Seattle in that he didn’t walk anyone but served up four home runs -- all of the solo variety. Had it not been for a remarkably inept bullpen, the performance just might have been good enough to earn Iwakuma a win.

After the veteran gave up solo shots to Detroit’s Nick Castellanos, Victor Martinez, J.D. Martinez and Yoenis Cespedes, the veteran starter watched rookies Mayckol Guaipe and David Rollins turn the game into a rout. Iwakuma ended up getting charged with eight hits and five earned runs over five innings -- but he came out of it healthy and showed decent command.

Iwakuma, who has a history of allowing solo homers, had been on the disabled list since late April because of a strained lat muscle, and the Seattle rotation did just fine without him. Left-hander Roenis Elias was solid but somewhat inconsistent filling in for Iwakuma, who made three rehab starts before returning to action.

If nothing else, Iwakuma’s return was a step in the right direction in terms of his recovery from what was originally deemed a minor injury.

“He threw strikes, and he was healthy,” bench coach Trent Jewett said. “Those were key factors.”

As far as Guaipe and Rollins were concerned, it was a much bigger disaster Monday night at Safeco Field.

“Hopefully it’s a learning experience for those young guys,” Jewett said.

RECORD: 38-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-2, 4.55 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 7-6, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez was the only Seattle player named as an All-Star reserve Monday. It marks the fifth consecutive year that Hernandez has made an All-Star team and the sixth time in his career. Hernandez is 10-5 with a 3.02 ERA heading into his scheduled Thursday start against the Angels.

--2B Robinson Cano told USA Today that a digestive problem has plagued him over much of the past year, which may be a reason for the $240 million man’s struggles this season. He went 2-for-4 Monday and is now hitting .252 on the season, the first time in five seasons that he failed to make the All-Star team. Cano told the USA Today that he was reluctant to discuss his stomach problems for fear that it would look like an excuse. “I can’t eat the same way I did,” he told the newspaper in an interview held in Spanish. “It’s hard to deal with, especially being the first time this has happened to me.”

--OF James Jones had a short stint in his latest call-up. Jones was on the roster for less than 24 hours, without playing a game, as the Mariners optioned him back to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday to clear a spot for starting pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma to be activated from the 15-day disabled list.

--UT Willie Bloomquist officially became a free agent after clearing waivers Monday. The 37-year-old Bloomquist had been designated for assignment on July 2 after hitting .159 in 35 games with Seattle this season.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, activated from the 15-day disabled list earlier in the day, made his first major-league start since April 20 on Monday. Iwakuma gave up four solo home runs in a 12-5 defeat to the Tigers. He was charged with eight hits and five runs in five innings, throwing 60 pitches.

--LHP David Rollins made his Safeco Field debut Monday night, having made his first major-league appearance at Oakland on July 4, and it’s fair to say that it didn’t go as planned. The 25-year-old reliever, who had to sit out the first 80 games after violating the league’s drug policy, allowed seven hits and four runs in an inning of work. Rollins came on in the sixth, ostensibly to clean up the mess made by fellow reliever Mayckol Guaipe, but he allowed seven singles to the nine batters he faced.

--RHP Taijuan Walker is on quite a run going into his scheduled Tuesday start against the Tigers. Walker has won each of his past five starts, and since his final start of May he owns a 6-1 record and 1.68 ERA over a span of seven starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He threw strikes and he was healthy. Those were key factors. ... His pitch count (68) was down. He seemed to have energy. He was into it.” -- Mariners bench coach Trent Jewett, who was filling in as manager while Lloyd McClendon attended a funeral, of Hisashi Iwakuma, who started Monday after being activated from the disabled list earlier in the day.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 4 and June 7. He threw a simulated game June 15. He began a rehab assignment for Class A Everett on June 20, and he made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on June 25 and June 30. He was activated July 6.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

