Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

SEATTLE -- Taijuan Walker’s sudden rise from phenom to big-time starter fizzled out with his first rough outing in more than six weeks Tuesday night.

The Mariners’ 22-year-old starter saw his five-game winning streak snapped -- albeit with a no-decision -- after getting tagged for three home runs in Seattle’s 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers. Walker struggled through his worst start since May, allowing five runs on six hits in six innings.

“I felt like my stuff was pretty good,” he said, “but when I missed a little bit, they did damage.”

Despite giving up back-to-back homers in the second inning, Walker took a 5-3 lead into the fourth -- only to give it back up on Alex Avila’s two-run homer.

“I‘m kind of mad at myself,” Walker said. “They gave me that big lead, and I gave it up. But I kept my composure, I kept attacking, and getting through six innings was huge.”

Along the way, Walker saw his streak of 111 consecutive batters without a walk snapped -- he issued a free pass to Avila in the second inning -- and allowed as many runs (five) as he had over his previous four starts combined.

Heading into Tuesday’s game, Walker was 6-1 with a 1.68 ERA over his previous seven starts. After opening the season so poorly -- following his May 2 start, Walker was 1-3 with an ERA of 8.74 -- that Mariners fans were hoping for a demotion to Triple-A, the young phenom has lived up to the billing in recent weeks.

Whether Tuesday night was just a bump in the road or a turning point remains to be seen, but Walker showed in his latest outing that he still has plenty of room to grow.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 7-7, 4.65 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 4-5, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker had his five-start winning streak stopped -- albeit with a no-decision -- thanks to a shaky outing Tuesday night. He allowed six hits, three of which were home runs, and five runs in six innings during Seattle’s 11-inning win over Detroit. Walker had his streak of 111 consecutive batters without issuing a walk snapped when he issued a base on balls to Detroit C Alex Avila in the second inning, and then back-to-back homers put the Tigers ahead 3-0. Walker allowed five runs over 26 1/3 innings in his previous four starts before giving up five Tuesday night.

--CF Austin Jackson hit the first career grand slam of his career in the third inning Tuesday. The homer, his fourth of the season, gave Seattle a 4-3 lead. He later scored the game-winning run, coming around from second base on a Robinson Cano single in the 11th inning.

--LF Franklin Gutierrez hit his first home run since Sept. 27, 2013, a solo shot in the third inning Tuesday. Gutierrez homered three times over the final seven games of the 2013 season but sat out 2014 with health issues. The 32-year-old veteran spent nearly three months at Triple-A to start the 2015 season before he got called up June 24.

--RHP Fernando Rodney blew another save Tuesday night, although he wasn’t in the game as the Mariners’ closer. Rodney came on with a one-run lead in the eighth and gave up the tying home run. Technically, Rodney was pitching in a save situation and failed to deliver, marking the fourth time in 20 chances this season that he blown a save.

--RHP Carson Smith came on in another non-save situation and pitched two solid innings of relief. While closer Fernando Rodney served up the tying home run, Smith entered the game with the score tied in the top of the ninth and struck out the side.

--LHP J.A. Happ ended a nine-start winless streak his last time out, when the veteran earned the victory in a 9-5 win over Oakland on Friday. During Happ’s five June starts, the Mariners scored six total runs and never had more than two in a single game. He takes a 4-5 season record into his scheduled Wednesday start against Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good to be able to come through in that situation. I’ve been in it a lot this season and haven’t been able to come through.” -- 2B Robinson Cano, after hitting a walk-off single in the 11th inning to give the Mariners a 7-6 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

LHP David Rollins

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez