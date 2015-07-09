Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- When the Seattle Mariners traded reliever Dominic Leone, backup catcher Welington Castillo and a pair of prospects to the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 3 in exchange for reliever Vidal Nuno and slugger Mark Trumbo, many thought Trumbo would provide Seattle’s struggling offense an immediate boost.

But Trumbo began the first 21 games of his Seattle career by going 11-for-76 (.145 batting average) with two extra-base hits.

The hulking outfielder/first baseman/DH-type has shown signs of breaking out the past two games.

In the Mariners’ 5-4 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday at Safeco Field, Trumbo had three hits, a single-game high with Seattle. That extended his mini-hitting streak to four games, a stretch in which he’s 7-for-13 with two runs and a double.

With the Mariners down one run and two outs in Wednesday’s ninth inning, he struck out against Tigers closer Joakim Soria. But it still marked his best game to date in a Mariners uniform.

“Soria did a good job, threw every one of his pitches,” Trumbo said. “I fouled off a breaking pitch 20 miles slower than his fastball. There’s a reason he’s a pretty good pitcher.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 10-5, 3.02 ERA) vs. Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 9-5, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano is finally starting to live up to that 10-year, $240-million contract. Since June 7, Cano has posted a .307 batting average with five doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs. However, his .252 batting average entering Thursday is still well below his career mark.

--OF Dustin Ackley hit his sixth homer of the season Wednesday as he continues to show progress after a terrible start to his season. Since May 28, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft is hitting .268 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

--LHP J.A. Happ’s streak of 14 consecutive home starts allowing three runs or less came to an end Wednesday. He allowed four runs over four innings and picked up the no-decision.

--RHP Felix Hernandez was named by to the American League All-Star as a manager’s selection last week. It marked the sixth time Hernandez, 29, was picked for the Midsummer Classic, most by a pitcher in Mariners history (Randy Johnson made it five times as a Mariner). Hernandez now trails Ken Griffey Jr. (10) Ichiro (10, Edgar Martinez (7) for most All-Star appearances by a Mariner.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just trying to be a little too fine and maybe lost a little aggressiveness. I gave it everything I got. Unfortunately, today that was not very good. Can’t really question this too much, or you drive yourself crazy.” -- Mariners LHP J.A. Happ, after a loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Austin Jackson (back spasms) left the July 8 game in the fourth inning. He is day-to-day.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

LHP David Rollins

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez