Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- With the All-Star break looming, the Seattle Mariners made a whirlwind of activity on the transaction wire Thursday.

The most noteworthy move involved Seattle sending left-handed starter J.A. Happ to Class A Bakersfield, while the transaction that should have a much deeper significance was the decision to place southpaw reliever Charlie Furbush on the 15-day disabled list.

The Happ move was, for all intents and purposes, a formality to clear a roster spot for a few games before and after the All-Star break. Seattle has to wait 10 days before calling the veteran back up, and then he will move to the back of the rotation without missing a start.

The Furbush news could be much more important to the Mariners’ short-term success, as he was Seattle’s most effective reliever. If all goes well, Furbush also could be back shortly after the All-Star break -- he is eligible to come off the DL on July 23 -- but the Mariners will have to depend on inconsistent veteran lefties Vidal Nuno and Joe Beimel until then.

Former closer Danny Farquhar was also brought back, replacing struggling rookie Mayckol Guaipe, while the most interesting promotion involved former top prospect Jesus Montero. The catcher-turned-first baseman, a right-handed hitter, should get at least one start as Seattle gears up to face three consecutive left-handed starters to close out the series against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend.

Montero won’t ever earn back his label as a young phenom, but he was so good at Triple-A that the Mariners are giving him another shot to prove he can hit at the major league level. In Tacoma, he was hitting .332 with 12 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 68 RBIs and a .899 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. In six games for Seattle last season, Montero hit .235 with one homer and two RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 5-4, 2.40 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-2, 1.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (biceps tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Thursday’s game. He had been Seattle’s most effective reliever, having gone 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .122 batting average -- the second-lowest pre-All-Star break by a Mariners pitcher (Jeff Nelson, .120 in 2001).

--CF Austin Jackson (back spasms) did not play Thursday. He came out of Wednesday’s game in the fourth inning.

--LHP J.A. Happ was optioned to Class A Bakersfield after Wednesday’s game, but it was strictly a formality to clear a roster spot heading into the All-Star break. The Mariners have to wait 10 days before calling him back up, so Happ will move to the back of rotation and technically not miss a start.

--1B Jesus Montero returned to the Mariners for the first time this season, having been called up from Triple-A on Thursday. Once among Seattle’s top prospects, Montero is getting another shot to prove himself as a legitimate major league player, and he could get a start or two as the Angels will throw three consecutive left-handed starters to conclude the four-game series.

--RHP Danny Farquhar was recalled Thursday, adding a veteran arm to the bullpen. Farquhar, a former closer with the Mariners, really struggled (0-3, 6.49 ERA) this season and was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on May 26. He has since made one stint back with the Mariners.

--LHP Vidal Nuno provides a left-handed reliever who can eat up innings in the absence of veteran Charlie Furbush. Nuno was recalled from Triple-A before Thursday’s game, and he allowed one run in one-third of an inning that night against the Angels. He has a 3.27 ERA in 10 appearances for Seattle this year.

--RHP Mayckol Guaipe was optioned back to Triple-A. Guaipe was the losing pitcher in two of the three games played against Detroit this week, and he has an 8.31 ERA over three appearances.

--LHP Mike Montgomery will make his final start before the All-Star break on Friday night, and he brings All-Star numbers into the game. The June 2 call-up has been a revelation, having gone 4-2 with a 1.67 ERA over his first seven major league starts. Montgomery has not yet faced the Angels during his young career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Time and time again, when we need a big win, he’s come through for us. Tonight, I thought, was a big game going into the break.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Felix Hernandez, who threw seven shutout innings Thursday in the Mariners’ 7-2 win over the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Austin Jackson (back spasms) did not play July 9. He is day-to-day.

--CF Austin Jackson (back spasms) left the July 8 game. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. If all goes well, he could be back in late July.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez