Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Mike Montgomery couldn’t keep it up forever.

The Seattle Mariners’ surprising rookie fell to earth Friday night, giving up career highs of eight hits and five runs in five innings -- his shortest start of the season -- in a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Montgomery’s seventh career start -- he made his major-league debut on June 2 and has been nothing short of spectacular since then -- wasn’t a disaster. But it made the 25-year-old left-hander him look more human than any of his previous six. He entered the game having won three consecutive starts while posting a 0.38 ERA.

The Angels solved him, and it’s no surprise that Los Angeles center fielder Mike Trout delivered the big blow -- a three-run shot in the third inning. Designated hitter C.J. Cron also homered off Montgomery in the 7-3 loss.

It marked only the second time that Montgomery has allowed more than two runs in a game.

“I thought he threw the ball OK,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “There were a couple of plays they should have made behind him. But he never wavered.”

Despite the loss, McClendon isn’t concerned about Montgomery’s future.

“I like what I see,” McClendon said late Friday night. “I think he’s got a chance to be pretty good.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 7-6, 3.82 ERA) at Mariners (Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-1, 7.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Chris Taylor made his first career start in the leadoff spot and went 0-for-4 on Friday. With CF Austin Jackson missing his second consecutive game and 1B Logan Morrison getting a night off, Taylor became the ninth Mariner to bat leadoff this season.

--1B Jesus Montero made his first start of the year and got his first major-league hit in more than a year with a fourth-inning single Friday night. Montero was called up Thursday and could see significant playing time this series as the Mariners are scheduled to face left-handers in the final three games of the four-game series.

--LHP Mike Montgomery suffered his first loss since June 18 while enduring the worst start of his young career Friday night. The 25-year-old rookie, who was making his seventh start, allowed career highs of eight hits and five runs while pitching five innings -- his shortest start yet.

--RHP Danny Farquhar had another rough outing Friday night, when he gave up two home runs while seeing his ERA swell to 6.59. Farquhar was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the week and had tough games on back-to-back nights. His chances of being with the Mariners after the All-Star break appear to be pretty bleak.

--RF Mark Trumbo hit his second home run since being traded by the Diamondbacks with a two-run shot in the ninth inning on Friday. Trumbo homered against Los Angeles reliever Vinnie Pestano in a one-sided game.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to make his second start on Saturday night since coming off the disabled list. Iwakuma, who has a habit of giving up solo homers, served up four of them in his last outing. He missed two months with a strained lat muscle before returning to action last Monday.

--CF Austin Jackson (back spasms) was not in Friday’s lineup, marking the second day in a row he did not play. He is day to day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t give ourselves much off a chance tonight. The long ball hurt us.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners gave up four homers in the loss to the Angels Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Austin Jackson (back spasms) was not in the July 10 lineup, marking the second day in a row he did not play. He left the July 8 game. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. If all goes well, he could be back in late July.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez