Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH
SEATTLE -- Mike Montgomery couldn’t keep it up forever.
The Seattle Mariners’ surprising rookie fell to earth Friday night, giving up career highs of eight hits and five runs in five innings -- his shortest start of the season -- in a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
Montgomery’s seventh career start -- he made his major-league debut on June 2 and has been nothing short of spectacular since then -- wasn’t a disaster. But it made the 25-year-old left-hander him look more human than any of his previous six. He entered the game having won three consecutive starts while posting a 0.38 ERA.
The Angels solved him, and it’s no surprise that Los Angeles center fielder Mike Trout delivered the big blow -- a three-run shot in the third inning. Designated hitter C.J. Cron also homered off Montgomery in the 7-3 loss.
It marked only the second time that Montgomery has allowed more than two runs in a game.
“I thought he threw the ball OK,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “There were a couple of plays they should have made behind him. But he never wavered.”
Despite the loss, McClendon isn’t concerned about Montgomery’s future.
“I like what I see,” McClendon said late Friday night. “I think he’s got a chance to be pretty good.”
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 7-6, 3.82 ERA) at Mariners (Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-1, 7.17 ERA)
--SS Chris Taylor made his first career start in the leadoff spot and went 0-for-4 on Friday. With CF Austin Jackson missing his second consecutive game and 1B Logan Morrison getting a night off, Taylor became the ninth Mariner to bat leadoff this season.
--1B Jesus Montero made his first start of the year and got his first major-league hit in more than a year with a fourth-inning single Friday night. Montero was called up Thursday and could see significant playing time this series as the Mariners are scheduled to face left-handers in the final three games of the four-game series.
--LHP Mike Montgomery suffered his first loss since June 18 while enduring the worst start of his young career Friday night. The 25-year-old rookie, who was making his seventh start, allowed career highs of eight hits and five runs while pitching five innings -- his shortest start yet.
--RHP Danny Farquhar had another rough outing Friday night, when he gave up two home runs while seeing his ERA swell to 6.59. Farquhar was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the week and had tough games on back-to-back nights. His chances of being with the Mariners after the All-Star break appear to be pretty bleak.
--RF Mark Trumbo hit his second home run since being traded by the Diamondbacks with a two-run shot in the ninth inning on Friday. Trumbo homered against Los Angeles reliever Vinnie Pestano in a one-sided game.
--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to make his second start on Saturday night since coming off the disabled list. Iwakuma, who has a habit of giving up solo homers, served up four of them in his last outing. He missed two months with a strained lat muscle before returning to action last Monday.
--CF Austin Jackson (back spasms) was not in Friday’s lineup, marking the second day in a row he did not play. He is day to day.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t give ourselves much off a chance tonight. The long ball hurt us.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners gave up four homers in the loss to the Angels Friday.
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT
--CF Austin Jackson (back spasms) was not in the July 10 lineup, marking the second day in a row he did not play. He left the July 8 game. He is day-to-day.
--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. If all goes well, he could be back in late July.
--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.
RHP Felix Hernandez
RHP Taijuan Walker
LHP Mike Montgomery
RHP Hisashi Iwakuma
RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)
RHP Carson Smith
LHP Joe Beimel
RHP Mark Lowe
LHP David Rollins
RHP Danny Farquhar
LHP Vidal Nuno
Mike Zunino
Jesus Sucre
1B Logan Morrison
2B Robinson Cano
SS Brad Miller
3B Kyle Seager
INF Jesus Montero
INF Chris Taylor
LF Seth Smith
CF Austin Jackson
RF Mark Trumbo
DH Nelson Cruz
OF Dustin Ackley
OF Franklin Gutierrez