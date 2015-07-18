Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The sight of the Seattle Mariners conducting a full team workout inside an empty stadium might sound like something out of spring training.

Maybe so, but after four days off following a disappointing 41-48 record in the first half, manager Lloyd McClendon felt it was needed.

“I think it serves a couple of purposes obviously,” McClendon said before a 4-3 loss to the Yankees. “From a physical standpoint you got to get the kinks out a little bit and try to ward off the injuries coming out of the break, get the guys loose, get them back together and refocus and talk about some things we need to cover in the second half.”

The workout took place after a meeting where McClendon said to his team they had a bad first half but also told his team that the second half is like a new beginning. For the Mariners, it’s a chance to start over and begin climbing out of a deep hole that has not buried them yet but might in a few weeks since the team began Friday 7 1/2 games out of first place in the AL West and seven out of the second wild-card spot.

“I think if you look at the big picture, we’ve been very fortunate,” McClendon said. “We haven’t played any baseball that amounted to much of anything in the first half and to be where we are and still be within striking distance, not only in our division but certainly the wild card, we’re very fortunate.”

Among the things the first half did not amount to anything was situational hitting, especially with men in scoring position. The Mariners batted .209 in that situation and an even more dreadful .186 with two outs and a runner in scoring position.

Both numbers were lowered early Friday. The Mariners loaded the bases on two walks and a single in the second but never scored when catcher Mike Zunino chased a 1-2 slider for a strikeout.

Zunino’s at-bat was the last time the Mariners had a runner in scoring position. While Kyle Seager accounted for the offense with his sixth career multi-homer game the rest of the offense was quiet, going a combined 4-for-29 with nine strikeouts.

In other words, it was more of the same offense from the first half that saw designated hitter Nelson Cruz be the only consistent hitter with runners in scoring position at .326.

Beyond that, the drop-off was to .244 by outfielder Seth Smith and a lot of .220s and .210s, including second baseman Robinson Cano.

And since Cano was in New York for his fourth game since leaving the Yankees to sign a 10-year deal in Seattle, his production or lack of it was a significant focus before his average dropped to .249.

“My level is confidence has everything to do with his track record and also the guys in that locker room,” McClendon said. “One of the things that I stress if we play on the back of our bubblegum cards, we’re going to be pretty good.”

Except for Seager, Seattle wasn’t Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 1-1, 5.22 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 9-5, 3.64 ERA)

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will make his sixth start of the season and third since returning from a strained right lat muscle. Iwakuma’s last outing was his best when he allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings last Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Lloyd McClendon said last week’s start showed that his command was improving. Iwakuma is 1-2 with a 3.33 ERA in four career starts against the Yankees.

--SS Brad Miller made his fourth start as Seattle’s leadoff hitter and is one of nine players to start a game in that position this season. Miller batted .362 in his final 15 games before the All-Star break and manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game he liked Miller’s plate discipline.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma Friday. Wilhelmsen had been optioned there July 3 and pitched four scoreless innings. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Wilhelmsen won’t be part of the late-inning relief group but a component of the relievers that get Seattle to the late innings.

--LHP J.A. Happ is expected to start Monday in Detroit and he will pitch 11 days after he was optioned to Class A Bakersfield. Happ is 4-5 with a 4.14 ERA and threw 103 pitches in four innings July 8.

--RHP Mike Montgomery allowed three runs and seven hits over six innings during his 104-pitch outing. He also had a unique strikeout total as all nine were swinging strikeouts. “Tonight I thought his slider was exceptional,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He did a real nice job.”

--3B Kyle Seager recorded his sixth game with two home runs and second of the season. In his last two games in New York, Seager is 6-for-9 with three home runs and six RBIs. In his 14 games against the Yankees, Seager is batting .382 (21-for-55). “I grew up a Yankees fan,” said Seager, a North Carolina native. “So that’s going to be exciting for me.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our guys had a lot of energy tonight. (Masahiro) Tanaka had a lot to do with that. Traditionally he’s been very tough on us but I thought our at-bats tonight were pretty good off of him. We just left one pitch up and lost the ballgame.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after Friday’s loss to the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Franklin Gutierrez (stiff back) did not play July 12. He pinch hit on July 17.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. If all goes well, he could be back in late July.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez