Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Managers get various reactions to their bullpen moves all the time.

If they work out, a manager is brilliant and if they fail that same person can go from genius to answering questions about what did not work.

That’s pretty much what Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon experienced this weekend at Yankee Stadium.

As his team tries to dig itself out of a sizable deficit in the AL West and wild-card races, McClendon leaned heavily on his bullpen, a unit that is 7-20 with a 3.80 ERA.

The Mariners were one-third accurate with their bullpen this weekend and it was all due to two poorly located pitches.

On Friday, left-hander Joe Beimel gave up a tiebreaking solo home run to designated hitter Alex Rodriguez in the seventh inning, getting beat with his sinker. On Sunday, former closer Fernando Rodney allowed his seventh home run, getting beat by first baseman Mark Teixeira on a 1-2 fastball.

The rationale for both moves is often numbers based.

Friday, McClendon cited Rodriguez’s under .200 average off left-handers and Sunday the move was based on Teixeira’s 0-for-9 against Rodney before Sunday.

“Hey we’re in a results-orientated business,” McClendon said after Rodney allowed his fourth run in 12 non-save appearances since June 10. “If he had struck him out, we wouldn’t be talking about it now.”

Those moves were sandwiched around McClendon’s bullpen use Saturday in a 4-3 win when five relievers were used over the final 3 1/3 innings. Those relievers faced 13 hitters and it included Beimel and Rodney, who both recorded an out.

This weekend increased Seattle’s league-leading total of games decided by two runs or fewer to 53. In those games, Seattle has won 24 times and often it’s because of the results from the bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 4-5, 4.14 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 8-6, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ will return to the Mariners Monday night in Detroit after spending the last week with Class A Bakersfield. Happ was optioned there because his last start in the first half was July 8 and he wasn’t going to pitch until after the All-Star break. Happ spent his time there throwing a bullpen session and a few side sessions. Before the break, Happ did not get a decision against Detroit on July 8, when he allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings. That marked the ninth time in 10 starts that Happ did not get a win and he is 1-4 in that period. Happ is 1-0 with a 3.66 ERA in four games (three starts) against Detroit.

--1B Logan Morrison had the day off even though he had two hits in three previous at-bats against New York LHP CC Sabathia. Morrison is hitless in his last 10 at-bats and has 12 hits in his last 90 at-bats over his last 27 games since June 15. “He’s making some halfway decent contact,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said before Sunday’s 2-1 loss in New York. “But for me, he’s on the ground a lot. He’s not going to make a lot of money on the ground. His path has got to change to where he’s hitting line drives and fly balls to the gap rather than ground balls.”

--RHP Fernando Rodney pitched in his 12th non-save situation since being removed from the closer’s role and allowed his fourth run in those games when 1B Mark Teixeira connected on his 1-2 fastball with two outs in the eighth. Rodney has allowed seven home runs this season, one shy of his career set in 2009 with the Detroit Tigers.

--1B/DH Jesus Montero’s brief return to the major leagues ended as the Mariners optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma following Sunday’s game. Montero batted .300 (3-for-10) in his five games after playing only six games in the majors last season. Montero reached base three times for the first time since Oct. 3, 2012 and was on base in all four of his starts.

--RHP Felix Hernandez took his third no-decision of the season after allowing one run and five hits in six innings Sunday. Hernandez had a modest 12-inning scoreless streak snapped and did not allow a home run for a season-high sixth straight start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He hit my best pitch. I threw the pitch before to him for a strike and I was trying to do it again. Sometimes we’re not perfect and that was one of those times.” -- RHP Fernando Rodney, after giving up Mark Teixeira’s go-ahead home run Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He was slated to throw a bullpen session July 18 but experienced minor discomfort.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez