Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Nearly a year has passed since the strangest day of Austin Jackson’s career.

Jackson, now with the Seattle Mariners, was playing center field for the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park when Rajai Davis suddenly trotted out of the dugout and headed to his spot. After a moment, Jackson realized he was coming off the field because he had be dealt away by the Tigers.

“I don’t think every day you see somebody get traded in the middle of a game,” said Jackson, who was part of a three-team deal that sent ace David Price to Detroit. “It was definitely a bizarre moment in my entire career.”

Jackson is back in a familiar spot this week, playing center field at Comerica for a four-game series. He went 2-for-4 and stole two bases in Seattle’s 5-4 loss on Monday night.

Jackson traditionally enjoys hitting at Comerica, where he has a career .293 average.

He’s still one of the top defensive players at his position but has not hit close to what the Mariners hoped when they acquired him to solidify that spot. He’s batting .256 -- 16 points below his career average -- with 27 runs scored, four home runs and 20 RBIs in 69 games. He hit .229 without a home run in 54 games last season after the trade.

He perked up in June after recovering from a right ankle sprain, batting .304, but has dropped off to .216 this month.

“It’s tough to really look at the stats too much because it can really start to mess with your head,” he said. “I try to really just go by the at-bats I’ve been having and I feel like I’ve been having good at-bats. Normally, when you concentrate and focus on that, everything else seems to take care of itself. That’s kind of where I‘m at.”

Manager Lloyd McClendon is still waiting for Jackson to be the sparkplug the 28-year-old was during some of his Tigers years, when McClendon was the team’s batting coach. Jackson is just three years removed from his career year, when he hit .300 with 103 runs scored and 16 home runs.

Jackson has been hitting sixth against right-handers and leading off against left-handers in recent games.

“He’s been a little streaky,” McClendon said. “All in all, he’s doing OK. Not great, not bad. He’s been pretty consistent for the most part.”

The All-Star break came at a good time for Jackson, who missed two games during the final week of the first half with back spasms. The ankle injury that cost him three weeks in May has significantly improved.

“No more back spasms. Hopefully, those will stay away,” he said. “The ankle has been a lot better. I haven’t had any problems with it. It gets sore from time to time but that’s part of it. You’re running around on it all day, so it’s kind of tough to fully heal.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-51

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 7-7, 4.84 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-7, 6.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker stumbled into the All-Star break and hopes the extended rest will get him back on track when he faces Detroit on Tuesday night. Walker allowed 11 runs in 11 innings in his last two starts, including a no-decision against the Tigers in which he gave up three home runs. He had allowed just nine earned runs in his seven previous starts. He still ranks ninth among qualified American League pitchers with an 8.8 strikeout rate per nine innings.

--LHP J.A. Happ took a hard-luck no-decision on Monday night at Detroit. He gave up three runs in the first two innings, then pitched five shutout innings before departing after 87 pitches. He left with the lead but reliever Mark Lowe gave up a decisive two-run homer to Ian Kinsler in the eighth. He spent last week with Class A Bakersfield because his last start in the first half was July 8.

--LHP Charlie Furbush threw a bullpen session at Safeco Field on Monday as he tries to work his way off the 15-day disabled list. Furbush, who is battling left biceps tendinitis, was originally scheduled to join the club in Detroit this week and toss a simulated game, but that plan was scrapped after he had a minor setback. “We’ll see if he passes the bullpen test and we’ll go from there,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

--3B Kyle Seager saw his nine-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-5 night at Detroit on Monday. He put the ball in play on all of his at-bats but had nothing to show for it. Seager’s average dropped to .267. He batted .429 during the streak.

--C Mike Zunino had a strong offensive night on Monday, a rarity this season. He entered the game at Detroit with a .158 average but drove in three runs with a two-run double in the second and an RBI single in the sixth. He also drew a walk in between, then grounded out in his last at-bat. “He really put together some good at-bats,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s three tough losses on this road trip where they won by the long ball late in the ballgame. That makes it even tougher.” - Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after Monday’s 5-4 loss to Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He was slated to throw a bullpen session July 18 but experienced minor discomfort. He threw a bullpen session on July 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26. He is not expected to return until late July or early August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez