Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon proved prophetic in his observations about Nelson Cruz’s power stroke prior to Tuesday’s game.

“His power numbers are not where you’re used to seeing them, but I think they’ll come back. It may come back with a bang tonight,” he said. “I saw some swings (Monday night) that were real close.”

Cruz showed off his power in the evening, blasting a home run over the 420-foot mark in center field during the Mariners’ 11-9 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

“I guess he was right,” the designated hitter said. “Hopefully, he can say that tomorrow.”

Cruz carried the Mariners during the first two months of the season when he blasted 18 home runs. However, from May 28 until Tuesday, he added only three more long balls.

McClendon noticed as the All-Star break approached that the 35-year-old outfielder looked tired, and it showed at the plate.

“The season is a grind and you get banged up,” McClendon said pregame. “He’s no different than anybody else. He probably got a little fatigued because 10 to 12 days ago, the hands started to drop. But you see the hands back up in a good position to hit. I suspect he’ll break out of it any day now.”

It wasn’t a function of pitchers being more careful with him, though McClendon moved him up to the No. 3 spot this week and dropped second baseman Robinson Cano to the cleanup spot, offering Cruz better protection.

“They’ve tried to pitch him the same way all season,” McClendon said. “I think it’s execution. They make mistakes, he takes advantage of it. He just hasn’t had a lot of mistakes to swing at.”

That’s not to say Cruz was totally unproductive until his 455-foot solo shot against Tigers starter Shane Greene. He still is the only Mariners regular hitting .300. His 22 home runs lead the club by a wide margin, and he also tops the Mariners in RBIs (54), runs (45) and hits (104).

“You’re going to have streaks and you’re going to fall into little funks,” McClendon said. “The thing that’s neat about Nellie is even when he’s in a little slump, he’s still able to get a hit here or there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-3, 2.51 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 9-7, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker could not hold a four-run lead in his first start since the All-Star break on Tuesday in Detroit. He allowed six runs (five earned) in 4 2/3 innings, including two-run home runs to J.D. Martinez and Yoenis Cespedes. He has given up 16 earned runs in his last three starts, including five home runs. His ERA ballooned to 5.06.

--LHP Mike Montgomery has three wins and a no-decision in his four road starts heading into his first appearance at Detroit’s Comerica Park on Wednesday night. That no-decision came in his first post-All-Star break outing, when he held the Yankees to three runs in six innings while recording nine strikeouts. The 26-year-old rookie has not lasted more than six innings in his three July starts after posting back-to-back complete-game shutouts in his last two June appearances. He has been stingier against right-handed batters than left-handers, holding righties to a .206 average compared to .255 against lefties. That should serve him well against the Tigers, whose top power threats are right-handed batters.

--2B Robinson Cano had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run in Seattle’s 11-9 win at Detroit on Tuesday. It was his seventh three-hit game of the season. He is batting .421 with five runs, three home runs and six RBIs since the All-Star break. He also is 5-for-8 since moving to the cleanup spot two games ago. He has raised his season average to .260.

--CF Austin Jackson had two hits, a run and an RBI in Seattle’s 11-9 win over Detroit on Tuesday. He stole another base after stealing two against his former team on Monday, giving him a team-high 11. He has been caught eight times. “Believe it or not, he’s still learning when it comes to stealing bases,” McClendon said. “One thing we’ve tried to get him to understand is if you’re going to be a successful base-stealer you’ve got to throw fear out the window. Good base-stealers get picked off from time to time because they’re so daring.”

--OF Franklin Gutierrez hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning Tuesday, which proved to be game-winner in an 11-9 victory over Detroit. Gutierrez is batting .306 since he was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma last month. It was his second home run of the season. He was out of baseball last year because of assorted injuries.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know what my role is right now, and I try to take advantage every time I go out there. Today was one of those days.” -- PH Franklin Gutierrez, whose eighth-inning grand slam Tuesday lifted the Mariners to an 11-9 win over the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He was slated to throw a bullpen session July 18 but experienced minor discomfort. He threw a bullpen session July 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez