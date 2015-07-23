Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Batting cleanup seems to bring out the best in Robinson Cano.

In 161 career starts in the No. 4 spot, Cano has a .331 average with 82 extra-base hits, 37 home runs and 134 RBIs. His .981 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) hitting in that spot trails only Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera (.989) among active players with a minimum of 500 plate appearances.

Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon moved Cano to the No. 4 spot this week, as he flip-flopped from the No. 3 spot with Nelson Cruz. In three games, Cano has six hits in 12 at-bats, including a home run. Seattle lost 5-4 to the Tigers in the first of those games, then put up 11 runs on Tuesday before falling 9-4 on Wednesday.

“The first night was a tough break. We probably should have won the ballgame,” McClendon said. “We scored quite a few runs (Tuesday) night, so I kind of like it. I see him staying there for a while.”

Cano’s bat perked up a couple of weeks before the move. After hitting .212 in June, he’s batting .347 this month with 14 runs scored, five home runs and 12 RBIs.

His .260 average is still a career low and 47 points below his norm. He’s hit seven home runs in his last 25 games after connecting just twice in the first 67 games.

Following his woeful start, Cano is at least resembling a $240 million ballplayer again. Keeping him in the middle of the order could be the key to a strong finish for the franchise player.

“We haven’t waved any magic wand or changed his stance or anything,” McClendon said. “He’s just getting positive results. He’s hit the ball harder than anybody. His outs are harder than anybody in baseball. He’s just getting results now and hitting them where they ain‘t.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 2-1, 4.89 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 9-3, 2.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has won his last two starts and can enhance his trade value with another sharp performance at Detroit’s Comerica Park on Thursday afternoon. The impending free agent tossed eight shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels, then held the New York Yankees to two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He made his first start after returning from a lat strain against the Tigers and surrendered four home runs on July 6. Yoenis Cespedes had one of them and enters the game with four home runs and five doubles in 27 at-bats against Iwakuma, who is 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA in five career outings against Detroit.

--LHP Mike Montgomery had his shortest outing of the season while sustaining his fourth loss on Wednesday at Detroit. He was charged with eight runs (six earned) and six hits while walking five in 2 2/3 innings. He had pitched at least five innings in his previous nine starts. It was the first road loss of the rookie’s career. “He just didn’t make quality pitches,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He left a lot of pitches up in the zone.”

--RHP Taijuan Walker is not in jeopardy of losing his rotation spot despite giving at least five runs in his last three starts, according to manager Lloyd McClendon. He couldn’t hold a four-run against Detroit on Tuesday, allowing five runs in 4 2/3 innings, including a pair of two-run home runs. “It was just his command,” McClendon said. “His stuff was plenty good.” Walker is scheduled to pitch Sunday against Toronto ace Mark Buerhle.

--3B Kyle Seager committed two errors in Seattle’s 9-4 loss at Detroit on Wednesday. Both came during the Tigers’ eight-run third inning. He was better offensively, contributing two hits and a run scored, but hit into a double play in the ninth. “It was a tough day for him,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I‘m sure he’ll bounce back.”

--RF Nelson Cruz hit a pair of home runs in the Mariners’ 9-4 loss to Detroit on Wednesday. Both came off starter Anibal Sanchez. He has 12 regular-season home runs and eight postseason homers in his career against the Tigers. It was the fourth multi-homer game of the season and 17th of his career. He now has a major league high 19 road home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had opportunities. We thought we were still in that ballgame down 8-0. We felt good about our at-bats. Our guys grinded right to the last out.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after a loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He was slated to throw a bullpen session July 18 but experienced minor discomfort. He threw a bullpen session July 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez