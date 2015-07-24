Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon has three left-handers to choose from in his bullpen but his best one is still on the mend.

McClendon doesn’t feel as comfortable about his relief corps without having Charlie Furbush to get crucial outs in tight games. Furbush was placed on 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 8, with left biceps tendinitis and likely will not return until sometime next month.

He threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and will throw another this weekend when the team returns to Seattle for a six-game homestand. McClendon anticipates that Furbush, who has a 2.08 ERA in 33 appearances, will require a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.

“It’s been so long now, he needs to go out there and get some action,” he said.

The bullpen has allowed late home runs in three losses since the All-Star break and McClendon believes Furbush would have made a difference.

“He’s that dominant lefty,” he said. “In big situations, we didn’t have him in New York and a couple of times here (in Detroit). It’s obviously affected us.”

McClendon has mixed and matched the trio of Joe Beimel, Vidal Nuno and David Rollins when in need of a left-handed reliever for the balance of the month. Beimel has not allowed a run in six of his eight July appearances and picked up his first win on Tuesday by recording two outs.

Nuno has held the opposition scoreless in six of his last seven appearances, including a two-inning stint on Wednesday. He has faced one or two batters in four of those outings, though McClendon would prefer to stretch him out.

“Ideally, you’d like to have him as your long guy,” McClendon said. “He’s done a nice job in Furbush’s role.”

Rollins has struggled since he was reinstated from the restricted list after serving an 80-game league suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. He’s allowed seven runs in seven innings but tossed 2 1/3 scoreless frames on Wednesday.

“He’s getting better,” McClendon said. “He’s inexperienced at this level, so we try to put him in situations where he’s got a chance to be successful and get his feet wet, but he’s doing OK. His stuff is plenty good to pitch at this level.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 3-10, 4.70 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 11-5, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma survived a shaky beginning on Thursday, holding the Detroit Tigers to two runs and six hits while striking out seven in seven innings. He gave up two runs on three hits in the first three batters he faced, then gave up just one more hit before the seventh. Iwakuma, a free agent at the end of the season, has allowed just four runs in his last three starts. That had to impress scouts from other teams and there’s a good chance he’ll be dealt before the non-waiver deadline.

--RHP Felix Hernandez makes his second try at collecting his 12th victory when he opposes Toronto’s R.A. Dickey in the opener of a three-game home series on Friday night. Hernandez did not get a decision in his first post-All-Star break start despite limiting the New York Yankees to one run in six innings. He has been sharp in his last four outings, holding opponents to three runs in 26 innings while striking out 25. He’s 6-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 14 career starts against the Blue Jays.

--C Mike Zunino delivered the game-winning hit on Thursday, a run-scoring double in the top of the 12th to give the Mariners a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. He came into the game in the 10th inning after Jesus Sucre was removed for a pinch hitter. Zunino went 5-for-12 in the series after going 1-for-21 entering it. He raised his season average to .169 and added four RBI during the four games in Detroit.

--3B Kyle Seager hit a first-inning home run against Detroit ace David Price on Thursday afternoon and finished the day 2-for-6. Seager came into the game as the only qualifying left-handed batter in the American League to have a .300 average or better against left-handed pitching. But he was 0-for-10 against Price before driving the first pitch over the right-field wall. He added a ninth-inning double.

--RHP Fernando Rodney had another shaky outing but wound up with the win by pitching a scoreless 10th inning on Thursday. He allowed a run in five of his six previous appearances and got into danger again by hitting the first batter he faced. He also unleashed a wild pitch and issued an intentional walk before retiring Tigers James McCann on a groundout to end the threat. The former closer has a 5.59 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had a great series. He’s struggled to this point, but this series Mike Zunino had some real good at-bats. Even his outs were very good outs. He came up big today. This was encouraging. He’s starting to swing the bat pretty good.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after a win over Detroit on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He was slated to throw a bullpen session July 18 but experienced minor discomfort. He threw a bullpen session July 20 and another on July 22.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez