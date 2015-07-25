Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Hardly one to sit back and idly watch, Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon spent a good part of the first half of the season tinkering with his batting order. The one combination he never really touched was All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz batting behind second baseman Robinson Cano.

Until last week.

McClendon’s decision to flip-flop his two most established hitters, with Cano moving into the cleanup spot and Cruz up to No. 3, has revived the heart of the Mariners’ batting order and kick-started the Seattle offense.

Cano has gone 9-for-20 in his five games as the cleanup hitter, and he had the big hit of Friday’s 5-2 win over Toronto with a two-run triple in the fifth. Cruz added three hits in the win.

“Robbie’s been swinging the bat extremely well,” McClendon said. “When I moved him to cleanup, I told him he was going to be our secret weapon -- and he hasn’t disappointed.”

Cano said he doesn’t look at hitting cleanup as a significant change, but batting behind Cruz has helped his production.

“The difference is he gets on base a lot; he walks and gets hits,” Cano said. “It’s cool when you’ve got a guy like him that gets on base a lot. He’s the kind of guy you want to be behind.”

Cruz has gone 8-for-19 with four runs scored, three RBIs and three home runs over his past four games.

“I don’t complain where I hit in the lineup,” he said. “Anywhere I hit is fine with me. We’ve done a lot better these last few games. The offense is there.”

Seattle’s offense is finally starting to live up to expectations lately, having scored 27 runs in the five games since McClendon made his latest lineup shuffle.

“We’re a lot better club, from an offensive standpoint, than you saw in the first half,” McClendon said. “It’s starting to come to fruition, and guys are starting to swing the bats the way they’re capable of swinging.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-52

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 9-2, 5.19 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 4-5, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Ketel Marte, one of the organization’s top prospects, is getting a look in center field while playing at Triple-A Tacoma. The 21-year-old Marte has been hitting well enough to warrant a possible promotion, but his defensive skills in the infield have left a lot to be desired.

--RF Nelson Cruz had three more hits in Friday’s 5-2 win over Toronto, raising his season batting average to .307 in the process. Cruz has gone 8-for-23 since moving up to the No. 3 spot in the order.

--2B Robinson Cano hit cleanup for the fifth game in a row Friday, and he delivered again. His sixth-inning triple drove in a pair of runs to turn a 2-1 game into a 4-1 Seattle lead. Cano is hitting .450 (9-for-20) since swapping spots with Nelson Cruz as the Mariners’ cleanup hitter.

--DH Mark Trumbo hit his third homer as a Mariner with a two-run shot in Friday’s fourth inning. Trumbo is hitting .353 (18-for-51) with two home runs and eight RBIs over his past 16 games.

--RHP Carson Smith made the most of another save opportunity Friday, when he threw a perfect ninth inning on just 11 pitches. He now has nine saves on the season, seven behind struggling veteran Fernando Rodney.

--LHP J.A. Happ is scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays for the first time since he was traded from Toronto for OF Michael Saunders in the offseason when the Mariners host the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Happ, who spent three years in Toronto, has had a solid season with Seattle but has struggled with his control in recent starts. For what it’s worth, the last time Happ faced a team for which he most recently pitched, he held the Houston Astros to three hits and one run over seven innings of an Aug. 1, 2014, start for the Blue Jays -- but did not factor into the decision in Toronto’s 3-1 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The only significance is we’re starting to play the type of baseball we’re capable of playing.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, on his team’s two-game winning streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He was slated to throw a bullpen session July 18 but experienced minor discomfort. He threw bullpen sessions July 20 and July 22.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez

=====