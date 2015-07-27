Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- When Seattle Mariners outfielder Franklin Gutierrez crossed home plate following his walk-off homer in the bottom of Sunday’s 10th inning, his teammates swarmed him but almost immediately backed off to give the veteran space.

“I heard somebody say: ‘Don’t hurt him! Don’t hurt him!'” Gutierrez told reporters with a smile a few minutes after beating the Blue Jays 6-5 with a one-out solo shot.

At long last, Gutierrez is able to laugh about the constant health problems that nearly derailed his baseball career.

Once considered the Mariners’ center fielder of the future, Gutierrez struggled with minor injuries for two years before a major health scare finally sidelined him in 2013. An intestinal disorder that had landed Gutierrez on the disabled list in 2012 crept up again during spring training the following year, so he decided to step away from the game. His career was in doubt, even after Gutierrez signed a minor-league deal to return to the team for spring training in March.

“When I came into the spring, I wasn’t expecting anything,” the 32-year-old Gutierrez said Sunday. “I just wanted to know if I was able to play the game.”

Gutierrez ended up showing enough to earn a spot on the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate, and he was so productive with his bat that he made his return to the big leagues on June 24. Since then, Gutierrez has had several big hits, the latest of which being an eighth-inning grand slam that beat the Tigers last Monday and his game-winning homer Sunday afternoon.

“He’s incredible,” teammate Brad Miller said. “When he’s on the field, that’s what he does. I think he’s everybody’s favorite player in (the Seattle clubhouse).”

Not that Gutierrez is above a little ribbing, like the joke that came when he crossed home plate Sunday.

“I‘m fine with it,” he said. “Whatever happened in the past is in the past. I‘m just glad we’re able to move forward.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-5, 2.72 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-4, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Austin Jackson led off Sunday’s first inning with a home run, marking the 12th time in his career, and the second time this season, that Jackson has done that. Seattle has four leadoff homers this season, with 1B Logan Morrison and OF Seth Smith each accomplishing the feat.

--RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to six games Sunday, going 2-for-5 while hitting his team-high 25th home run of the season. Cruz went 7-for-12 during the Toronto series and is now hitting .311 on the season.

--2B Robinson Cano got a start at designated hitter for the second time this season Sunday. Cano extended his hitting streak to seven games with a third-inning single. Over his past 35 games, Cano is hitting .305 (43 of 141).

--SS Brad Miller made a key throw on a crazy triple play in Sunday’s fourth inning. After Toronto 2B Ryan Goins grounded into the first out at first base, Miller took a throw from 1B Mark Trumbo and, with baserunner Kevin Pillar caught between first and second, threw to home plate as Toronto’s Ezequiel Carrera broke from third. C Mike Zunino took Miller’s throw and ran toward Carrera, who danced between Zunino and third while Pillar came around second and into third base. Zunino ended up tagging both runners, who were both on third but came off the bag, to complete the unconventional triple play -- Seattle’s first since 2010. “Honestly, I didn’t know we had a triple play until someone told me a few minutes (after the game),” Miller said.

--C Mike Zunino had hits in each of his first two at-bats Sunday, and he nearly had a third with what would have been at least an extra-base hit, and possibly a homer, if not for the reaching grab of Toronto LF Ezequiel Carrera in the bottom of the sixth. He ended up adding a ninth-inning single to cap off a 3-for-4 day at the plate.

--LHP David Rollins got off to an inauspicious beginning in his seventh relief appearance of the season Sunday afternoon. After replacing starter Taijuan Walker to open the seventh, he gave up a home run to Toronto LF Ezequiel Carrera on his first pitch. Rollins settled down to get through his only inning of work without any further damage.

--3B Kyle Seager has hit safely in six consecutive games, going 11-for-28 (.393) during that span. He went 2-for-4 Sunday, marking his fifth multi-hit game during the streak.

--LHP Mike Montgomery endured the roughest outing of his young career the last time he took the mound, and he’ll be looking for a much better performance during Monday’s scheduled start against Arizona. Montgomery got tagged for six hits, six earned runs and eight runs overall in just 2 2/3 innings his last time out, taking the loss at Detroit. The rookie came out of the gates strong in June but has struggled in two of his past three outings heading into Monday’s start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just glad I‘m here and they gave me an opportunity to play again. It’s just been amazing for me.” -- OF Franklin Gutierrez, who showed enough in the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate to get called up in June.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He was slated to throw a bullpen session July 18 but experienced minor discomfort. He threw bullpen sessions July 20 and July 22.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He played catch for the first time June 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez

