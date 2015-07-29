Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Of all the inconsistencies that plagued the Seattle Mariners through the first half of this season, the one constant was the inept offense of 24-year-old catcher Mike Zunino.

Recently, even that has changed.

Zunino’s home run on the first pitch of the third inning Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks extended his season-long hitting streak to eight games while continuing his best homestand of the season. Zunino is 6-for-16 over his first four games of the homestand to raise his season batting average from .170 to .181.

At the All-Star break, Zunino had 100 strikeouts, the fourth-highest total in the American League, and he probably would have been benched on any team that had even a decent offensive option behind him.

However, Zunino is starting to swing the bat well, and it may not be a coincidence that his breakout comes after the hiring of Seattle legend Edgar Martinez as hitting coach. Manager Lloyd McClendon gave Martinez a lot of the credit for Zunino’s turnaround after Monday’s extra-inning loss to Arizona, and the Mariners are hoping for more of the same down the stretch.

It might have come too late to get the Mariners into any kind of pennant race, but at least Zunino’s bat is starting to wake up.

“He’s getting better every day,” McClendon said Tuesday night after the Mariners’ 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 1-3, 3.68 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 12-5, 2.59 ERA)

--LHP J.A. Happ is still scheduled to start Thursday’s opener of the Minnesota series despite throwing an inning of relief Monday night. Happ pitched the ninth inning of that game, his first relief appearance since April 2014, but needed only 15 pitches to get through it. His last start, on Saturday, ended after just 52 pitches and 1 2/3 innings.

--LF Dustin Ackley got a rare start Tuesday and went 1-for-4. Ackley hadn’t started any of the first four games of the homestand, and he had just three previous starts since July 10 before getting the nod Tuesday.

--C Mike Zunino hit his 10th home run of the season Tuesday night, when he went 1-for-4 in a Seattle’s 8-4 loss to Arizona. Zunino has hit safely in eight consecutive games, going 11-for-28 (.393) over that span.

--1B Mark Trumbo had two more hits against his former team Tuesday. The ex-Diamondback is 5-for-8 with three doubles in the two losses to Arizona.

--3B Kyle Seager went 0-for-4 Tuesday to snap a seven-game hitting streak. He went 12-for-33 (.364) during the streak.

--SS Brad Miller had his first two-RBI game of the month Tuesday. He drove in a run with a sixth-inning double and added an RBI single off the wall in the ninth.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was the subject of some trade whispers in Seattle with the deadline looming later this week, but his Tuesday night performance probably won’t intrigue the potential suitors. Iwakuma gave up season highs in hits (10) and runs (six) over 5 2/3 innings in Seattle’s 8-4 loss to Arizona.

--RHP Felix Hernandez is scheduled to make an afternoon start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, and that is good news for the Mariners. Over his seven previous day-game appearances this year, Hernandez is 3-1 with a 1.72 ERA. Dating back to last season, Hernandez is 8-1 with a 1.53 ERA in day games.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since landing on the disabled list retroactive to July 8. His told the News Tribune that he felt fine during the 10-pitch session. If a Thursday bullpen session goes well, he might be sent on a rehab assignment, the News Tribune reported.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not very good command today. Right from the start.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who gave up six runs in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday during the Mariners’ 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. If a July 30 bullpen session goes well, he might be sent on a rehab assignment.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez