Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Day games have been kind to Seattle ace Felix Hernandez for most of the past 18 months, but his performance Wednesday made the Mariners’ pitcher look like he was blinded by the daylight.

Two of Hernandez’s first three pitches were tagged for base hits, and his seventh pitch resulted in a two-run single from Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. By the time Diamondbacks catcher Welington Castillo’s home-run ball cleared the fence in left-center for a one-out, two run homer and a 4-0 Seattle deficit, it was quite clear that this was no typical day at the office for Hernandez.

Hernandez carried an 8-1 record and 1.53 ERA in day games since 2014 into the outing, then he struggled through one of his worst outings of the season. He allowed 12 hits and seven runs over 6 2/3 innings.

“I was making mistakes, that’s all,” Hernandez said, shrugging off the performance. “Balls that were (supposed to be) on the corners were in the middle of the plate, and they put good swings on them.”

Hernandez had allowed just nine runs over 46 innings of his first seven day starts this season before getting hammered for four runs in the first, and seven overall, in Wednesday’s outing. Along the way, Castillo became the second player this season -- Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien was the first -- to hit two home runs off Hernandez in the same game.

Hernandez became the second consecutive Seattle starter to get pounded by an Arizona team that piled up 27 hits and 16 runs over the final two games of the series.

“They’re an aggressive club,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “You’ve got to make quality pitches, and we just didn’t do it the last couple games.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-56

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 4-5, 4.27 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 9-6, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano (abdominal strain) was not in the lineup Wednesday. The injury kept Cano off the field for only the fourth time this season. He hadn’t missed a game since June 18. Brad Miller started at second base, while LF Franklin Gutierrez stepped in as the cleanup hitter. Cano underwent an MRI and is unlikely to be available for the first game or two of the Minnesota series. He probably will be the designated hitter over the weekend and could be back in the field by early next week, manager Lloyd McClendon said.

--RHP Felix Hernandez endured the worst first inning he’s had in ... well, six weeks. Five batters into Wednesday’s game, Hernandez had allowed four hits and four runs, and yet that didn’t even come close to what the Astros did to him on June 12 (five hits and eight runs in one-third of an inning). Hernandez settled down Wednesday but eventually was charged with seven runs and 12 hits over 6 2/3 innings.

--C Jesus Sucre got his third hit of the season with a fifth-inning double Wednesday. Sucre hit a loping fly ball into the gap in left-center field, and he was able to get to second base because Arizona LF David Peralta dived for the ball and let it get past him.

--1B Logan Morrison came out of Wednesday’s game with a swollen thumb. Morrison appeared to aggravate the injury during a seventh-inning at-bat, and manager Lloyd McClendon said he is day-to-day.

--LHP J.A. Happ, the scheduled Thursday starter, will be coming off just two full days of rest after pitching an inning of relief Monday in a 10-inning loss to Arizona. Happ threw 15 pitches in that game after making it through just 1 2/3 innings, on 52 pitches, during his Saturday start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got our butts kicked in this series. We’ve got to regroup and go on the road and try to win a game (at Minnesota on Thursday).” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners were swept by the Diamondbacks in a three-game series.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Robinson Cano (abdominal strain) did not play July 29. He is likely to miss at least a few more days, then return as the designated hitter for a few days.

--1B Logan Morrison (swollen left thumb) left the July 29 game. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. If a July 30 bullpen session goes well, he might be sent on a rehab assignment.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Franklin Gutierrez