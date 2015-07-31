Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Seattle Mariners moved on from outfielder Dustin Ackley on Thursday, trading their versatile left fielder to the New York Yankees for a pair of prospects.

Ackley, the second overall pick of the 2009 draft, never lived up to the lofty expectations put on him by fans in Seattle, hitting just .243 with 42 homers and 201 RBIs in 584 career games with the Mariners since debuting in the majors in 2011.

The hope is, that a new beginning in New York could suit him well.

A left-handed hitters haven, Yankee Stadium could suit Ackley a lot better than the spacious Safeco Field.

Drafted and developed by the Mariners, Ackley said it will be hard to leave his teammates but understood that moves like this come with the territory and said he was excited for a new beginning.

”You see this all the time with guys,“ Ackley said. Things happen. I‘m excited for what the future has to hold and it’ll be fun.”

“It’s crazy. I guess you never know when this kind of thing is going to happen. It’s kind of a big surprise but I guess this is part of it.”

In New York, Ackley may be asked to play more middle infield, including second base, the position in which he began with the Mariners.

In return for Ackley, Seattle got a pair of prospects that should be useful in the not too distant future.

Right-handed pitcher Jose Ramirez is 3-0 with 10 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 32 appearances with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s played in 11 games in the majors, including three this season. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said he is excited about Ramirez’s “big arm,” which has reached 99 mph on the radar gun.

Outfielder Ramon Flores was the second prospect headed back to Seattle. Flores is hitting .286 with seven homers, 34 RBIs and 43 runs scored in 73 games in Triple-A this season.

“Flores played against us early in the year. He’s impressive in the outfield and does a lot of things,” McClendon said.

Both Ramirez and Flores will be assigned to Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-57

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 7-7, 5.03 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 5-2, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Dustin Ackley was traded from the Mariners to the New York Yankees in exchange for prospects Ramon Flores and Jose Ramirez. Ackley was hitting .215 with six homers and 19 RBIs this season.

--RHP Jose Ramirez was acquired by Seattle in a trade from the New York Yankees. Ramirez was 3-0 with 10 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 32 appearances with the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s played in 11 career games in the majors, including three this season. Ramirez has been assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.

--OF Ramon Flores was acquired by Seattle in a trade from the New York Yankees. Flores is hitting .286 with seven homers, 34 RBIs and 43 runs scored in 73 games in Triple-A this season. Flores was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.

--LHP J.A. Happ took the loss on Friday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings of work. It was the second straight start for Happ that failed to reach four innings. His ERA over his last two starts is 16.20 ERA, allowing nine runs in just five total innings pitched. “It was a beating,” Happ said. “It seemed like whatever adjustment I tried to make, they were right on it. I made some mistakes over the plate and it cost me.”

--CF Austin Jackson went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. For Jackson, the homer was his fourth of the season and first away from Safeco Field. Jackson has multi-hit games in four of his last five road games, hitting .348 over that span.

--C Jesus Montero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Montero has a 346/388/.551 slash line and 75 RBIs in 376 at-bats in the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is always tough when you trade a player you consider yours. But you have to manage an organization with the ability to try to win games now, but also an eye on the future. This helps with the future a little bit.” --Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on the trade of OF Dustin Ackley to the New York Yankees

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Robinson Cano (abdominal strain) did not play July 29. He is likely to miss at least a few more days, then return as the designated hitter for a few days.

--1B Logan Morrison (swollen left thumb) left the July 29 game. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. If a July 30 bullpen session goes well, he might be sent on a rehab assignment.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Jesus Montero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez