Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With one of the worst records in the American League, the Seattle Mariners approached the non-waiver trade deadline on Friday a little bit differently than they might have hoped when the season began.

While several teams are within striking distance of leads in the division or within a couple of games of a wild-card berth, the Mariners aren’t one of them -- Seattle entered Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins one game ahead of the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox for the worst record in the American League.

Seattle trailed the AL West-leading Houston Astros by 12 games and the Twins, the second wild-card team, by eight games.

So, while the Mariners did not sell any of their biggest building blocks, the club did make a few minor tweaks to get value and restock the farm system.

By unloading several players off the major-league roster, Seattle is going to take a look at some of the younger players in its system over the next couple of months, including first baseman Jesus Montero and second baseman Ketel Marte.

In the days leading up to the deadline, the Mariners dealt regulars Dustin Ackley, Mark Lowe and J.A. Happ, getting six minor-league pitchers and an outfielder in return.

Only two of the players acquired in those deals will head to Seattle to join the Mariners; pitchers Jose Ramirez, acquired from the New York Yankees in the Ackley deal, and Rob Rasmussen, who came in the trade that sent Lowe to the Toronto Blue Jays.

With infielder Chris Taylor optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma, that left room for the additions of Montero and Marte.

Montero -- once a top prospect in the Yankees’ farm system -- is the more pressing concern. The Mariners badly need to see what they have in the first baseman.

“We need to find out about him and see what he’s got,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “My hope is to play him as much as possible.”

Marte won’t be expected to play every day; but, with Robinson Cano day-to-day with an abdominal strain and the Mariners in a different frame of mind post-July 31, Marte will at least get a taste.

McClendon said he’s excited to see what Marte offers, describing him as energetic and instinctive.

“(He) certainly brings a different dynamic to what we’re doing. I‘m going to put him in the leadoff spot and see what he can do,” McClendon said.

Ultimately, it’s that change in mindset that may be the biggest takeaway as the season draws to a close.

“We’ve gotten a lot younger,” McClendon said. “This is a chance to look at some of our young talent and see what happens.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-4, 3.20 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-8, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Chris Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Taylor is hitting .170 with one RBI in 37 games this season.

--1B Jesus Montero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Montero was in the lineup Friday, playing first and batting ninth. Montero went 2-for-4 and knocked in two runs, including a solo homer in the sixth inning. For Montero, it was his first home run in the majors since last June 17.

--2B Ketel Marte was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Marte made his major league debut on Friday, playing second and hitting in the leadoff spot. Marte went 0-for-4 with a walk.

--RHP Taijuan Walker went the distance, allowing one hit and walking one while striking out 11. The complete game was the first of his career and the 11 strikeouts tied a career high. “The big thing was throwing the curveball,” Walker said. “Throwing it early for strikes kept them off balance. I knew I felt pretty good after the first inning, I felt pretty confident. We started attacking them and just kept attacking them.”

--2B Robinson Cano missed his third-straight game with an abdominal strain. Cano is hitting .263 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs in 98 games this year. He is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Mark Lowe was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for minor-league pitchers Rob Rasmussen, Jacob Brentz and Nick Wells.

--LHP J.A. Happ was dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league RHP Adrian Sampson. Sampson was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.

--LHP Rob Rasmussen was acquired in a trade with Toronto along with minor league left-handed pitchers Nick Wells and Jake Brentz for RHP Mark Lowe. Rasmussen appeared in one game with Toronto earlier this year and 10 last season. He has a 2.92 ERA with 14 strikeouts. He spent most of this season at Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 4-1 with one save and a 2.36 ERA.

--LHP Nick Wells, drafted in the third round in 2014, was 1-2 with Rookie Bluefield, going 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA in seven starts. He was acquired from Toronto Friday with LHP Jacob Brentz and LHP Rob Rasmussen for RHP Mark Lowe.

--LHP Jacob Brentz was acquired from Toronto with LHP Nick Wells and LHP Rob Rasmussen for RHP Mark Lowe. Brentz an 11th-round selection in the 2013 draft, was 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in six starts with Rookie Bluefield.

--RHP Adrian Sampson was traded to the Seattle Mariners on Friday in exchange for LHP J.A. Happ. Sampson, 23, was drafted by the Pirates out of Bellevue College in 2012. With Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he was 8-8 with a 3.98 ERA over 124 1/3 innings with 95 strikeouts in 21 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I would probably say that’s his best outing to date. I thought he had everything working. His tempo was outstanding, he was commanding all four pitches. When you’re a power guy like that and all four pitches are working and you’re able to throw any of them for strikes when you want to, it’s going to be a long night for the opponent.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Robinson Cano (abdominal strain) did not play July 29-31. He might miss one or two more games, then return as the designated hitter for a few days.

--1B Logan Morrison (swollen left thumb) left the July 29 game, and he didn’t play July 30 and July 31. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. If a July 30 bullpen session goes well, he might be sent on a rehab assignment.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Jose Ramirez

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

2B Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez