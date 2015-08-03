Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- What started out positively for Seattle Mariners right-hander Carson Smith has turned into a nightmare as of late.

Smith, the club’s closer because of the early season struggles of regular closer Fernando Rodney, blew his third consecutive save opportunity on Saturday, giving up a pair of ninth-inning runs in a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

After allowing just eight earned runs over his first 42 appearances this season, compiling an ERA of 1.77, Smith has given up five runs in his last three outings, seeing his ERA jump a full run to 2.81.

“I‘m fine. I just have to take it day-to-day and get better tomorrow,” Smith said. “Gotta learn from it, not let it haunt me and try to put that past me.”

Despite the struggles, Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said Smith will remain in the closer’s role; at least for now.

“If we’ve got a lead in the ninth inning, he’ll be back out there,” McClendon said.

Smith’s outing on Saturday was especially frustrating. Minnesota has not gotten a base hit since the fourth inning and had just two baserunners between the fifth and the beginning of the ninth.

But a leadoff double by Twins designated hitter Miguel Sano put Smith on the defensive right away. He fought back with a strikeout, but threw a wild pitch, allowing Sano’s pinch runner, Shane Robinson, to advance to third.

After getting another strikeout, Smith had an opportunity to get out of the jam. He walked hot-hitting outfielder Eddie Rosario to get to catcher Kurt Suzuki, but bounced another wild pitch on a missed slider, allowing Robinson to score and Rosario to scamper down to second.

Rosario stole third on the next pitch, and with the count at 3-1, Smith had to throw Suzuki a fastball for fear of bouncing another slider past his catcher. Suzuki made good contact, driving the ball through the hole at short for the win.

“For the most part, I just didn’t throw strikes and didn’t get the job done,” Smith said of his outing on Saturday. “I was confident. I didn’t have the accuracy to get the job done.”

“More than anything, I think (he’s struggling with) command,” McClendon said. “The inexperience showed up tonight. But it’s the only way you’re going to learn; he’s gotta learn from these mistakes. He’ll be better as a result of them.”

Smith pitched in a high-leverage situation again on Sunday, going one-third of an inning in the ninth after Twins second baseman Brian Dozier had homered to tie the game. This time, he got Sano to strike out swinging.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 12-6, 3.02 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 3-7, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vidal Nuno will start for the Mariners on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Nuno will pitch in place of LHP J.A. Happ, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Manager Lloyd McClendon classified Tuesday’s appearance as a “spot start.”

--1B Jesus Montero did not play on Sunday following a collision at first with Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario on Saturday night. Montero, who has a history of concussions, is not believed to have sustained one on Saturday and McClendon called his absence from the lineup as “precautionary.”

--LHP Charlie Furbush threw a 33-pitch bullpen session on Sunday as he attempts to return from biceps tendonitis. Furbush, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, will throw another bullpen session on Wednesday in Colorado.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma allowed one run in 8 2/3 innings of work, striking out a season-high eight and walking just one while giving up three hits. Iwakuma allowed a solo home run to Brian Dozier with one out in the ninth, snapping a streak of 41 2/3 scoreless innings against the Twins in his career. Sunday’s start was his first against Minnesota that did not end in a victory. ”He was unbelievable,“ Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. ”Just an amazing outing and one we desperately needed.

--RF Nelson Cruz was 2-for-4 with a single and a home run on Sunday. His first-inning single extended his hitting streak to a season-high 13 games. Cruz has now homered in three consecutive games and has 29 on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t want to see games like that go to waste. When you get great starting pitching like that, with our bullpen being used a lot, you’d like to keep it at nine innings and be on the winning side. But sometimes it goes a little extra.” -- Mariners 1B Logan Morrison, on RHP Hisashi Iwakuma after a win on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. If a July 30 bullpen session goes well, he might be sent on a rehab assignment.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Jose Ramirez

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez