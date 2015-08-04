Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Ketel Marte made his debut in center field, three days after he made his major league debut playing second base at Minnesota. Robinson Cano returned to second base Monday when his strained abdominal muscle had sufficiently healed to allow him to return to the field.

Cano missed three games from July 29-31 and then served as the Mariners’ DH on Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota.

“I can play center field,” Marte said. “I’ve played center field before. I feel comfortable there. You never forget.”

Marte’s professional experience in center field totaled four games last month at Tacoma, where he handled 12 chance with no errors. He had three chances in Seattle’s 8-7 win over the Rockies on Monday, including a catch at the wall on a drive hit by Nick Hundley in the second.

Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said the club will evaluate Marte, 21, who went 4-for-12 with two walks in three weekend games at Minnesota and showed his speed Sunday when he started a three-run rally in the 11th inning by drawing a walk and then dashing to second on a pitch in the dirt.

McClendon said Marte will get a chance to prove himself atop the Mariners’ lineup and could be their leadoff hitter for the foreseeable future.

”(Austin) Jackson has been good for us from time to time,“ McClendon said. ”(Logan) Morrison has been good from time to time. I‘m certainly not trying to throw anybody under the bus.

“But when you have a speedy guy who is a natural base stealer, and he’s a switch-hitter on top of it, it just makes sense to give him that opportunity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-0, 2.11 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez, in his debut against the Rockies, allowed a season-high 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings and four runs with one walk and nine strikeouts, his most since he also had nine strikeouts April 24 against Minnesota. Since the beginning of last season, Hernandez is 8-0 with a 1.65 ERA (81 2/3 innings, 15 earned runs) in 12 starts following a loss.

--RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 14 games, five shy of his career high set in 2010 with Texas. During the current streak, Cruz is hitting .429 (27-for-63) with four doubles, nine homers and 13 RBIs. He has homered in four consecutive games, all on the road, giving Cruz 30 homers this season, including a major-league leading 23 on the road. Cruz homered in five consecutive games earlier this season from April 11-15.

--3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with a double, his 16th homer, one RBI and three runs scored. He has hit safely in 20 of his past 24 games, going 33-for-102 (.324) in that span with seven doubles, four homers, six RBIs and nine walks.

--RHP Jose Ramirez was optioned after the game to Triple-A Tacoma, and the Mariners will make a corresponding move Tuesday. They acquired Ramirez and OF Ramon Flores on Thursday from the Yankees in the deal that sent Dustin Ackley to New York.

--1B Jesus Montero doubled home two runs in Seattle’s four-run first and finished 1-for-4. He began his second stint with the Mariners this season when they recalled him from Triple-A Tacoma on July 31. He went 4-for-8 with a homer and two doubles in three weekend games at Minnesota. Montero has just 10 at-bats with the Mariners during a 10-day stay last month, went back to Tacoma and hit .472 (17-for-36) in nine games there with seven extra-base hits. Montero figures to get an extended look the balance of the season as the Mariners, who are 49-58 and looking toward 2016, want to determine whether Montero, 25, can produce at the big league level.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you get two-out RBIs on the road, they’re golden, and you usually win games.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners scored all their runs with two outs in an 8-7 win over Colorado Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He might begin a rehab assignment in early August.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

RHP Fernando Rodney

LHP Joe Beimel

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Jose Ramirez

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez