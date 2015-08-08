Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

Trumbo coming to life for Mariners

SEATTLE -- It might be too late to help the Mariners get into contention, but veteran Mark Trumbo is starting to get into quite a rhythm as of late.

With his bat, anyway.

While Trumbo made an adventure out of two fly balls in left field during Friday night’s 4-3 win over Texas, he also went 1-for-3 and hit his fourth home run since being traded from Arizona in early June. Over the past nine games, Trumbo is hitting .394 (13-for-33).

He’s not exactly peaking at the right time, as Trumbo was supposed to be the missing piece that would get the Mariners into contention. He struggled mightily out of the gates, and Seattle fell so far back in the race that he ended up being the only veteran the Mariners added before going into yard-sale mode in July.

His recent breakout has been a symbol of the Mariners’ offensive turnaround. While the rotation and an overworked bullpen have fallen off in recent weeks, the lineup has finally found some consistency. Home runs by Trumbo, Nelson Cruz (his 32nd of the season) and Robinson Cano were huge factors in Friday’s win -- a rare performance that saw the bullpen hold a lead until the final out.

While Trumbo’s sudden offense probably won’t get Seattle back into any kind of playoff race, at least it’s given the Mariners a push in the right direction.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 1-2, 6.64 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-4, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nelson Cruz continued his latest power surge with another home run Friday, giving him six in the seven games played since July 31. His 11 home runs since the All-Star break are the most in the American League. Cruz also extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest by a Mariner this season.

--SS Ketel Marte made some more noise out of the leadoff spot Friday, when he had an infield single and a walk in four plate appearances. The rookie is getting a long look in that role as veteran Austin Jackson has been dropped down in the lineup.

--LF Mark Trumbo hit his fourth home run as a Mariner on Friday, when he went 1-for-3 in the win over Texas. Over the past nine games, Trumbo is hitting .394 (13-for-33).

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was moved up one spot to pitch on four-days’ rest Friday, and it worked out for the better. Iwakuma survived a shaky first couple of innings to throw a career-high 118 pitches in beating Texas 4-3. “He was in such a good groove,” manager Lloyd McClendon said of moving him up, “I didn’t want to mess with that.”

--DH Jesus Montero added two more hits Friday night, going 2-for-4 with a double. He raised his average to .344 in two stints with the Mariners this season and is 8-for-22 since his latest promotion. Montero is being given his best opportunity to prove what he can do on a full-time basis as the Mariners evaluate their younger players down the stretch.

--LHP Mike Montgomery has had a tough time maintaining the level of success he carried through the first few weeks that followed his major-league debut earlier this season. Montgomery hasn’t earned a win in nearly a month, as the Mariners are 0-5, with three one-run losses, over his past five starts. He is scheduled to start Saturday’s game against Texas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was in such a good groove (that) I didn’t want to mess with that.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after RHP Hisashi Iwakuma threw a career-high 118 pitches to beat the Rangers Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He might begin a rehab assignment in early August.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

RHP Fernando Rodney

LHP Joe Beimel

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF/OF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez