Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

Mariners ace Hernandez no longer at Rangers’ mercy

SEATTLE -- The perception that the Texas Rangers have Felix Hernandez’s number is a little like saying Donald Trump has a shot at representing the Republican Party at the presidential election.

There was a time it was true. That time has passed.

Hernandez, who lost to the Rangers eight more times than any other franchise over his 11-year career, turned in his third solid outing in as many meetings with Texas this season on Sunday. He allowed two runs off six hits over seven innings in the 4-2 win, improving to 3-0 in three starts against the Rangers this season. Hernandez has a 2.08 ERA against Texas this year.

He carried a 12-21 record and 4.01 ERA against the Rangers into the season.

Hernandez had his share of struggles Sunday, when he served up an RBI double to the Rangers’ Rougned Odor in the second inning and fell behind 2-0 on a wild pitch one inning later. But unlike some of his previous outings against Texas, Hernandez was able to keep his composure. He retired 10 of the final 11 hitters he faced -- the only hit came on a double that center fielder Ketel Marte lost in the sun in the seventh -- and had to come out before the eighth only because his pitch count had reached 110.

Hernandez needed 50 pitches just to get through the first two innings of Sunday’s game, but he was able to recover and pitch seven quality innings to earn the win.

“His command just wasn’t there, but it was probably one of his better performances of the year, if you look at what he was up against -- and what we were up against,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

When that possibility was posed to Hernandez a few minutes later, he smiled coyly.

“If that’s what he says,” Hernandez said with a shrug.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 8-7, 4.35 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-0, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 19 games, matching a career best, and hit his 33rd home run of the season Sunday. He matched the Angels’ Mike Trout for the most homers in the American League and has at least one extra-base hit in nine consecutive games. “It’s unbelievable what he’s accomplished,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “You look up at the (score)board, and it’s almost jaw-dropping.”

--1B Jesus Montero hit his second home run of the season to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning Sunday. Montero is hitting .325 this season and has been making the most of his second call-up, an extended one that may make or break his future in the Seattle organization.

--CF Ketel Marte had two hits Sunday and recorded his first career stolen base. The rookie utility player, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on July 31, has played center field, shortstop and second base this season.

--RHP Fernando Rodney got pushed into action again Sunday, when the Mariners had very few options in their overworked bullpen, and he responded with a scoreless eighth inning. Rodney walked the first batter, bringing a chorus of boos from the hometown fans, then he gave up a one-out single to 1B Mitch Moreland before getting out of the jam with back-to-back outs.

--LHP Vidal Nuno is scheduled to make his second start of the season as the Mariners have pulled him out of the bullpen after trading LHP J.A. Happ to Pittsburgh. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Nuno’s scheduled Monday start against Baltimore is another “spot start,” adding that no one at Triple-A is pitching well enough to warrant a promotion at this time. In his first start, Nuno gave up five hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings; he did not factor into the decision.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Unbelievable. He’s amazing. I‘m glad he’s on our side.” -- Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez, of RF Nelson Cruz, who hit his 33rd home run of the season Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He might begin a rehab assignment in early August.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

RHP Fernando Rodney

LHP Joe Beimel

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF/OF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez