Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

Nuno proving to be solid addition to Mariners

SEATTLE -- Somewhat forgotten in the pre-deadline deal that brought slugger Mark Trumbo from Arizona, left-handed pitcher Vidal Nuno has proven to be a pretty valuable commodity to the Mariners this season.

After proving himself as a durable long reliever when Charlie Furbush went down with a biceps injury, Nuno is now doing a pretty good job filling in as a starter on the Mariners’ short-handed rotation. He made his second start of the season Monday, and though he suffered the loss to drop to 0-1 over 20 appearances with the Mariners, Nuno was plenty good enough to keep the Mariners in the game. He allowed two runs off five hits over five innings in the 3-2 loss to Baltimore.

“He just left one pitch up,” manager Lloyd McClendon said, referring to a first-inning homer by Orioles center fielder Adam Jones. “Other than that, he did a pretty nice job.”

Nuno did enough in his first start last week that McClendon said even before Monday’s game that he would get at least one more start. He joined the rotation as a spot starter after lefty J.A. Happ was traded to Pittsburgh, and the lack of a viable option at Triple-A Tacoma has left Nuno as the fifth starter for the time being.

Left-hander Roenis Elias, who had a solid rookie season in 2014 and was solid as a part-time starter with the Mariners earlier this season, is the only Triple-A starter with significant major-league experience, but he’s been struggling at Tacoma. Young phenom James Paxton is still making the slow recovery from a nagging finger injury that’s kept him out since late May, so the Mariners are suddenly pretty short-handed in terms of quality starters.

For now, Nuno has done his part to make sure Seattle can carry on without much drop-off.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 8-7, 4.35 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 8-7, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Franklin Gutierrez was back in the lineup Monday after missing the entire Texas series with the flu. He made a triumphant return with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the second inning, marking the second game in a row (he last played on Aug. 5) that Gutierrez has homered.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (15-day disabled list, biceps tendonitis) threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Monday and could be ready to make a rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma.

--RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 20 games, the longest of his career, with a fourth-inning single. Cruz went 1-for-4 against his former team, also reaching base on an error to lead off the ninth.

--LHP Vidal Nuno threw five quality innings in his second start of the season Monday. The converted reliever allowed five hits and two runs but suffered the loss. Before Monday’s game, manager Lloyd McClendon said Nuno will make at least one more start because the Mariners have limited options in terms of starters.

--RHP Mayckol Guaipe had one of his finest outings, despite giving up a homer to Baltimore’s Chris Davis, on Monday. That was the only hit he allowed while throwing three innings and allowing the Mariners to get away with using only three pitchers.

--RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled to make his 23rd start of the season Tuesday, and it remains to be seen how many more he’ll make. Manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters before Monday’s game that the team will monitor the innings of Walker and fellow starter Mike Montgomery down the stretch. “My responsibility to Taijuan Walker and to the organization is to make sure we keep our pitchers as healthy as we possibly can,” McClendon said. “And being mindful of his innings is part of that process.” Walker has logged 129 innings in this, his first full major-league season, heading into Tuesday’s start. Walker, who will turn 23 later this week, has never thrown more than 141 1/3 innings over a full season -- including his minor-league starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Chen) has had our number this year. I thought tonight he was locating (his pitches) extremely well.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, of Orioles starter Wei-Yin Chen.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Franklin Gutierrez (flu) was back in the lineup Aug. 10 after sitting out three consecutive games.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10 and could be ready to make a rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

RHP Fernando Rodney

LHP Joe Beimel

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF/OF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez