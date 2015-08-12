Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

Mariners star Cruz leaves game with neck spasm

SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz paid immediate dividends after being signed to a $58 million deal with the Mariners, erupting for 14 home runs and a .340 batting average by May 4. He was the hottest hitter in baseball over the first month of the season and had no peer in terms of power.

Three months later, he’s hitting even better.

The Mariners’ prized free-agent addition hit his 34th home run of the season Tuesday night, when Seattle beat his former team in extra innings, the Baltimore Orioles, and extended his hitting streak to a career-best 21 games -- matching Troy Tulowitzki for the longest in baseball this season.

Cruz has had at least one extra-base hit in 10 of Seattle’s last 11 games and has raised his season batting average 24 points since July 21 -- to .324.

The only thing Cruz didn’t do Tuesday was finish the game. A sudden neck spasm that surprised him as he sat in the dugout in the sixth inning ended his night early, although Cruz didn’t seem too concerned afterward.

“I’ll do a massage and everything, take some medicine, and hopefully I’ll play tomorrow,” he said late Tuesday night.

With an afternoon game Wednesday and a day off Thursday, Cruz seems like an obvious candidate for a day off. But his neck seemed to loosen up in the clubhouse after the game, and he was moving his neck without any noticeable strain just before leaving for the night.

Cruz’s season total of 34 homers is already the second highest of his career, trailing only the 40 he hit as an Oriole last season. (On Aug. 11, 2014, Cruz hit his 31st homer of the season, for whatever that’s worth.) Cruz moved past the Angels’ Mike Trout on Tuesday as the American League home-run leader and may well be on his way to becoming just the second player in more than a decade to lead the AL in homers in back-to-back years (Jose Bautista, 2010-11).

When he gets a chance to take a swing at No. 35 is the big question now.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 2-3, 4.56 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 3-2, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Austin Jackson was back in the leadoff spot, if only for the night, Tuesday. The Mariners’ primary leadoff hitter through the All-Star break, Jackson has moved down in the lineup to make way for rookie UT Ketel Marte to bat leadoff in recent weeks. Marte was not in the lineup Tuesday but ended up coming on as a replacement when RF Nelson Cruz left the game with neck spasms. Jackson not only led off the game but also finished it, with a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th to beat Baltimore 6-5.

--RF Nelson Cruz had to come out of Tuesday’s game after six innings because of neck spasms. He was on the field long enough to extend his hitting streak to 21 games, matching Troy Tulowitzki for the longest in baseball this season, on a first-inning home run. Cruz now has 34 home runs on the season, the second-highest total of his career. At this point in last year’s 40-homer campaign, Cruz had 31 home runs.

--2B Robinson Cano had singles on each of his first three at-bats Tuesday. He went 3-for-4 with a walk, getting stranded on base in the third, fifth and seventh innings of the 6-5 win.

--1B/OF Logan Morrison was having a horrible game with his bat Tuesday night, having gone 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts and six runners left on base as he came to the plate to lead off the bottom of the 10th. Morrison delivered with a double down the left-field line against a defensive shift, then he came around to score the game-winning run.

--RHP Taijuan Walker was so shaky in the top of the first inning Tuesday night that the Mariners got their bullpen going and sent pitching coach Rick Waits to the mound for a visit. Walker, who had just given up a two-run single, settled down to retire 15 of the next 16 batters en route to a six-inning performance that saw him allow just five hits and two runs in a no-decision.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was the subject of deadline trade rumors, then he faltered in his final start of July. He ended up staying in Seattle and turning in back-to-back solid outings to start the month of August. Iwakuma is scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale against Baltimore.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ll do a massage and everything, take some medicine, and hopefully I’ll be able to play (in Wednesday’s series finale).” -- RF Nelson Cruz, after coming out of Tuesday’s game after six innings because of neck spasms.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Franklin Gutierrez (flu) was back in the lineup Aug. 10 after sitting out three consecutive games.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10, and he could be ready to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

RHP Fernando Rodney

LHP Joe Beimel

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF/OF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez