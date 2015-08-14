Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

Iwakuma making Mariners happy they didn’t pull trigger

SEATTLE -- With the trade deadline looming, and a 34-year-old starting pitcher nearing the end of a contract year, the Seattle Mariners toyed with the idea of trading Hisashi Iwakuma to get a splash of youth in the organization.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Mariners were glad they never pulled the trigger.

Iwakuma threw the fifth no-hitter in team history, and the fourth in baseball this season, while beating the Baltimore Orioles 3-0.

“To be honest, I never thought I would accomplish a no-hitter,” Iwakuma said through interpreter Antony Suzuki. “... I can’t find words to express my feelings. Extremely happy.”

Since the trade deadline passed, Iwakuma is pitching some the best baseball of his career. His last three starts have seen the veteran go 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA as he continues to prove that he’s over a strained lat muscle that forced Iwakuma to miss nearly two months.

He returned to action in July and was pitching pretty well before his final pre-deadline start -- a 10-hit, six-run performance in an 8-4 loss to Arizona on July 28. After that, the trade deadline passed and Iwakuma was still with the team.

Manager Lloyd McClendon made his feelings about dealing Iwakuma known after Wednesday’s performance, when he hinted that he suggested to the front office he didn’t want the veteran pitcher to be traded.

“I would have been going with him,” McClendon joked.

McClendon also made a joke about managing being the key to Wednesday’s 3-0 win, which was met with a laugh, but the truth was that he almost had a tough decision to make in the ninth. Iwakuma’s pitch count reached 100 in the eighth inning, when he gave up a leadoff walk and had the tying run in the on-deck circle. The starter got out of that jam with a strikeout and an inning-ending double play, then he needed just five pitches to get through the ninth.

McClendon had the bullpen going in the ninth inning, but he was going to ride Iwakuma for as long as he had the no-hitter going.

“At that point,” the manager said, “it’s hit ball game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-4, 3.25 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 4-6, 5.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma earned his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Baltimore on Wednesday. Iwakuma allowed three walks while throwing 116 pitches. It was the fifth no-hitter in franchise history and the first by an American League pitcher since Felix Hernandez’s perfect game on Sept. 28, 2012. The last three AL no-hitters came from the Mariners, with six pitchers combining for a no-no in June 2012. Iwakuma also became just the second Japan-born pitcher to do it against major league competition, joining Hideo Nomo -- he turned the trick in 1996 and again in 2001.

--RF Nelson Cruz took Wednesday off after having to come out of the previous night’s game with a neck crink. The day game and an off day Thursday made for an easy decision, and the Mariners expect to have Cruz back for Friday’s opener of the Boston series.

--CF Austin Jackson built on his game-winning hit Tuesday, with a pair of doubles in his first two at-bats of Wednesday’s game. He also made the final catch to finish off Hisashi Iwakuma’s first career no-hitter.

--C Jesus Sucre drove in his second run of the season with an RBI double in the fourth inning. Sucre’s only other RBI, in 45 previous at-bats, came on a solo home run he hit on July 25. With his hit Wednesday, Sucre’s batting average went over .100 for the first time this season (.109). Sucre flew out in his final at-bat but still got to go to bed Wednesday night with a .106 average for the season.

--LHP Mike Montgomery was so shaky in his last start that manager Lloyd McClendon had some harsh words for him afterward. Montgomery was shaking off signs and not sticking to the game plan, leading to an 11-3 loss to the Rangers. McClendon told reporters that Montgomery is “thinking too much, too much shaking (off pitches).” Montgomery will get another shot when the Mariners return to action Friday in Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just glad it’s over with because I’ve had to pee since the fifth inning.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after RHP Hisashi Iwakuma earned his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Baltimore on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nelson Cruz (neck spasms) sat out Aug. 12. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10, and he could be ready to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

RHP Fernando Rodney

LHP Joe Beimel

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF/OF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez