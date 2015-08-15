Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

Mariners can’t overcome emotional Red Sox

BOSTON -- The Mariners came to Fenway Park Friday night riding a positive streak.

By the time the night ended, they were on the short end of a 15-1 rout at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, who learned before the game that manager John Farrell will miss the rest of the season for treatment of lymphoma.

“They strung together quite a few hits there early and really put it out of reach pretty soon, pretty early,” said third baseman Kyle Seager, who gave his team a 1-0 lead with a first-inning homer.

Left-hander Mike Montgomery’s struggles continued as he allowed nine runs on 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings -- the Mariners falling to 7-4 in their last 11 games by allowing the most runs they’ve allowed in a game this season.

This seems like the perfect time to have ace Felix Hernandez going in Saturday’s second game of the three-game series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-6, 3.11 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 8-9, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Montgomery’s pitching woes continued at Fenway Park on Friday night. Allowing nine runs on 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings, Montgomery is now winless in seven starts and has a 7.99 ERA over that span. “I’ve had some struggles for longer periods of time than this, so I‘m not worried about it,” Montgomery said. “I‘m going to come back out here, get my work in, and get ready for the next one.”

--RF Nelson Cruz, DHing after missing a game with a sore neck, saw his 21-game hitting streak come to an end in Friday night’s loss. He walked his first time up, then struck out twice before Boston 2B Brock Holt robbed him of a bloop single in the eighth inning. “It’s always good to be consistent. That’s what you [like] to see,” he said. “I [saw] a lot of pitches today, so that was good. Fouled off a lot of pitches, so that was really positive.” Cruz’s walk extended his streak of reaching base to 25 games.

--CF Austin Jackson mistimed his jump on what turned out to be a two-run triple for Boston’s Brock Holt, capping the six-run third inning. But Jackson collected a pair of doubles for the second straight game -- the first time in his career he’s done that -- and he has six hits during a three-game hitting streak.

--RHP Felix Hernandez, who led the American League in wins (14) and was seventh in strikeouts (145), eighth in ERA (3.11), ninth in innings pitched (150 2/3) and 11th in strikeouts per nine innings (8.66) pitches the middle game of the three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston on Saturday night. He will make his 18th career start against the Red Sox, coming in with an 8-3 record and 3.21 ERA lifetime against Boston -- 3-1 with a 2.60 in eight starts at Fenway.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know it’s emotional. That’s a terrible thing to see. I think it was more just the baseball and how it played out. They were definitely locked in today. It’s tough to see something like that happen to your manager.” -- Mariners LHP Mike Montgomery, after Red Sox manager John Farrell was diagnosed with lymphoma Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nelson Cruz (neck spasms) sat out Aug. 12. He returned to the lineup Aug. 14. He was given the night off in the field, serving as the DH.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10, and he could be ready to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

RHP Fernando Rodney

LHP Joe Beimel

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF/OF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez