Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

Mariners OF Cruz finding a home in Seattle

BOSTON -- Nelson Cruz enjoys hitting in Fenway Park so much that he almost wishes he could call it home.

If Red Sox slugger David Ortiz had his way, Cruz might have.

“Yeah, David always tried to get me over here,” said Cruz, the Mariners outfielder, who homered in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday against the Red Sox to increase his majors-leading total to 36. “It’s something he has always expressed to me. But he doesn’t have the call, you know? It’s not his call.”

And that’s why Cruz didn’t get a call from the Red Sox, not last offseason or the offseason before that.

Two years ago, it didn’t make much sense for the Sox to chase Cruz. They were coming off a World Series championship, with Shane Victorino locked into right field and a productive platoon of Daniel Nava and Jonny Gomes in left. Cruz, meanwhile, served a 50-game suspension in 2013 for his involvement in the Biogenesis drug scandal and received a qualifying offer from the Rangers that tied him to a compensatory draft pick.

Cruz wound up with a one-year, $8 million contract from the Orioles, and although he hit 40 homers and finished seventh in AL MVP voting, any suggestion the Red Sox should have signed him represented the ultimate in second-guessing.

But a strong argument can be made that the Sox erred by not pursuing Cruz last November, when they instead signed Hanley Ramirez to a four-year, $88 million deal and began the process of trying to turn him into an outfielder.

“Not that I know of,” Cruz said when asked if his agent heard from the Red Sox in the offseason. “I mean, I was open to anything. It’s a place that looked attractive, and Boston always tries to put the best players out there to go to the playoffs. But I thought they had the outfielders built up. Obviously they have David. The spot was in the outfield, and they were mostly full there.”

Of course, it has worked out well for Cruz with the Mariners. He went 3-for-13 in the three-game series against the Red Sox, leaving his average at .321 and his OPS at a cool 1.000. Cruz is also the seventh player in Mariners history to hit at least 35 homers in a season, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (six times), Alex Rodriguez (four times), Jay Buhner (three times), Bret Boone (twice), Richie Sexson and Edgar Martinez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 8-7, 4.60 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 0-1, 5.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Mike Zunino is developing a knack for clutch hits. For the fifth time this season Sunday, Zunino (2-for-6) drove in the game-winning run for Seattle with his RBI-single to left in the 12th inning. “I thought it was really, really important to win this ballgame. To lose this game would have been real tough,” said Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, referring to the first two games of the series in which Seattle was outscored 37-11 in back-to-back blowout defeats.

--3B Kyle Seager snapped out of his funk, slapping an RBI single to right in the 12th inning to give the Mariners an insurance run in Sunday’s win. Seager (2-for-7) was hitless in his last 26 at-bats with runners in scoring position before his timely extra-innings hit. “I‘m not stressing about that,” Seager said. “You can’t change it in one swing. You go, you take the same approach (as in) any other situation and everything will work out.”

--LF Franklin Gutierrez recorded his second career multi-homer game and drove in four runs Sunday. It was the second career multi-homer game for Gutierrez (2-for-4), who blasted a solo shot to deep center in the first inning and belted a three-run bomb to right two frames later. Gutierrez now has seven home runs and owns a .313 batting average (26-for-83) in 31 games.

--LHP Vidal Nuno couldn’t snap his winless streak, as the Mariners’ southpaw failed to record a victory for a major league-worst 18th straight start. Nuno (1-1) lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk in Boston. His last win came over a year ago -- ironically, against the Red Sox on June 27, 2014 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. “It was just the heat,” said Nuno. “The weather just got to me.”

--RF/DH Nelson Cruz hit his major league-leading 36th home run Sunday to extend his career-high on-base streak to 27 games, the longest active streak in the majors/American League. Despite his personal-best 21-game hitting streak ending Friday, Cruz had homers in two of three games in Boston. Cruz is batting .321 (143-for-445) with 74 RBIs over 115 games.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) completed his bullpen session Sunday, but did not see any improvement. “We’re sending him back to Seattle to see the doctor,” said Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, adding that the team should know more by Wednesday. Furbush has been on the disabled list since July 9 (retroactive to July 8) and has not pitched in a game since July 7. Furbush is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA over 21 2/3 innings in 33 appearances prior to his injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was really, really important to win this ballgame. To lose this game would have been real tough.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after the win over the Red Sox Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

RHP Fernando Rodney

LHP Joe Beimel

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF/OF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez