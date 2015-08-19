Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

Mariners believe in closer Smith

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Seattle Mariners haven’t had many save opportunities on their road trip, but when they do, that opportunity will go to right-hander Carson Smith.

Smith blew a save opportunity Sunday in Boston, but manager Lloyd McClendon made it clear the job still goes through Smith. He showed his faith Tuesday and Smith rewarded him with a perfect ninth in a 3-2 win over Texas.

It was proof that Smith can clear the biggest hurdles for a closer.

“When you blow them, the toughest part is the mental part,” McClendon said. “The physical part is just a natural maturation process. He’ll get bigger and stronger.”

Smith took over as the closer in June and has had 13 saves for Seattle but has also blown three chances. He took over for Fernando Rodney, who was the loser in Monday’s 4-3 loss to Texas after retiring just one batter in the ninth.

McClendon doesn’t want Smith to have to worry about losing his job.

“This was one of the things that I was worried about when everybody was up in arms about getting Rodney out of there and making Smith the closer,” McClendon said. “When you make that move, you don’t go back. You can’t continue to flip and flop. Now, there are some growing pains that go with it. You’ve got to live with it. He’ll be better as a result, but the process is sped up quite a bit, one that we did not want.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-5, 4.14 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 0-1, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton, who has been on the disabled list with a strained left middle finger, threw a 30-pitch simulated game Tuesday. Paxton is slated to throw a bullpen Thursday and could start a rehab assignment after that. Paxton said he felt good after his two 15-pitch innings Tuesday “I felt really good,” Paxton said. “They key thing was to have no pain between pitches, and I had no pain whatsoever. It was warm out there, so I got loose really easy.”

--OF Nelson Cruz extended his streak of reaching base to 29 straight games in the first inning with an RBI double. It’s the longest streak in the American League this season. The streak is now the fourth longest in the majors this season. St. Louis OF Matt Holliday has the longest at 45. Next up on the list for Cruz would be Cincinnati’s Joey Votto, who reached in 32 straight. The Cruz streak is the longest by a Mariner since Robinson Cano reached in 31-straight games last year.

--OF Seth Smith homered in the first inning, giving the Mariners six players in double figures in home runs in 2015. There are only four other teams in the majors to have at least six players with 10 home runs. Houston leads the way with eight.

--3B Kyle Seager, who has feasted on the Rangers throughout his career, kept that run going with a first-inning double Tuesday. It was his 15th career double at Globe Life Park, the most by any opposing player since start of 2011. He also has 22 extra-base hits in Texas, which is the most by any player. He’s a career .325 hitter against the Rangers.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma recorded his 150th career win in the 3-2 win over the Rangers Tuesday between his time in Seattle (43 wins) and Japan (107). Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon made it clear after the game that he thinks Iwakuma still has some wins in him. “I hope I‘m here to see him get 200,” McClendon said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After today, personally I feel I‘m ready to go for a rehab start.” -- LHP James Paxton.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18 and is scheduled to throw a bullpen Aug. 20.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

RHP Fernando Rodney

LHP Joe Beimel

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

LHP Edgar Olmos

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF/OF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez