Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

Mariners may have found shortstop of future

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The season may be a lost one for the Seattle Mariners, but they may have found their shortstop of the future in the process.

Ketel Marte went 9-for-23 on the road trip to raise his batting average to .283. He extended his hitting streak to six games Wednesday with a seventh-inning single, and manager Lloyd McClendon is still bullish on the 20-year-old.

“You can’t teach instincts,” McClendon said. “It’s something that’s gifted. We need more players like that.”

While Marte started 11 times at shortstop since getting promoted from Triple-A Tacoma and making his big-league debut July 31, he also made four starts at second base and one in center field. McClendon said there’s more outfield in the future for him as well.

“His arm is better than the reports that I’ve heard,” McClendon said.

Marte’s hot start shouldn’t come as a surprise. He was batting .314 in Triple-A before getting called up and was in the Futures Game in Cincinnati this year. He was also elected to start in the Triple-A All-Star Game.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 11-7, 3.32 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-7, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton will likely begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Tacoma. He’s been out since May with a strained left middle finger and came through a simulated game Tuesday with no issues with his finger. Paxton is scheduled for a light bullpen session on Friday and is expected to begin rehab assignment Sunday.

--RHP Danny Farquhar has given a struggling Seattle bullpen a little boost with his last two outings. Farquhar, who is in his fourth stint with the Mariners this year, has retired the last six batters he’s faced. He’s struck out three of them and also has a save. Manager Lloyd McClendon said it’s easy to figure out why Farquhar is in a good place now. “All I saw was command,” McClendon said. “The first three months, all I saw was ball one, ball two, 3-and-1. He attacked hitters and made quality pitches.”

--RF Nelson Cruz extended his streak of reaching safely to 30-straight games with his sixth-inning single to left off Derek Holland. The streak is the longest streak in the American League this season. It’s also the fourth-longest streak in the majors. Cruz is now one game behind Cincinnati’s Joey Votto for the No. 3 spot. He’s batting .360 in the streak.

--LHP Joe Beimel has now been hit hard in his last two innings and may not be healthy. Wednesday he gave up three-consecutive homers in the seventh, raising his ERA to 4.78 and also brought into play questions about the health of his arm. “It’s definitely tired,” he said. “Today was a little different kind of tired. I felt it grabbing a little in the back. I don’t know if that’s just a knot back there or what it is. I was kind of digging around on it afterwards and could feel some knots and stuff in there.”

--LHP Mike Montgomery struggled in the first inning Wednesday, allowing three runs, but he ended up allowing just those three in his six innings of work. The start built some confidence for him, especially after he allowed nine runs in 2 1/3 innings in his last start against Boston. “As the game went on I just got a lot more settled in,” he said. “Mechanically, I felt a lot better. I just gained command of my fastball a lot better throughout the outing and gave me more confidence. The goal coming in is do it right off the bat.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was the Farquhar of old. I asked him where has that guy been?” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Danny Farquhar

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18 and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Aug. 21. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment Aug. 23.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park.

