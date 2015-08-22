Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- When Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon went out to the mound for his third pitching change of the eighth inning Friday, he directed a string of frustrated expletives toward plate umpire Quinn Wolcott.

Anyone who was watching the game, or any of a number of other Mariners games this season, was probably wondering why his tirade wasn’t directed toward the bullpen behind the fence in left-center field.

McClendon’s bullpen imploded again, giving up a total of seven runs in the eighth and ninth innings to turn a close game into an 11-4 blowout loss to the Chicago White Sox. It is a common theme for the Mariners this season, and the blow-ups led McClendon to blow his top.

“We were back in it, and in the eighth inning we blew it,” a significantly cooled-off McClendon said after a long break before meeting with reporters. “(The relievers) struggled. It’s the same old thing: It’s command.”

Demoted closer Fernando Rodney, who at 38 years old looks a few years older than that, allowed three of the four batters he faced to reach base before McClendon came out to make a move.

That McClendon’s best option was left-hander Rob Rasmussen, called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day while carrying a 14.09 ERA into the outing, said a lot about Seattle’s bullpen situation. Rasmussen came on with the bases loaded and walked two consecutive batters. He got an out before issuing a two-run single.

Lefty David Rollins then entered and finished the inning before blowing up in a three-run ninth.

By the ninth inning, McClendon was inside the clubhouse, having been tossed for the fourth time this season. All he would offer to reporters was that he was arguing balls and strikes.

“I made my point,” he said.

Shortly after the game, McClendon met with general manager Jack Zduriencik inside his office. Whether or not the manager made a point about his bullpen situation, only they know.

However, it is no secret that Seattle’s relief options are pitiful.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-66

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 5-5, 4.42 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 4-6, 5.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Joe Beimel was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game with what the team is calling posterior inflammation in his left shoulder. Beimel, 38, really struggled over his past five appearances, in which he allowed 10 earned runs while getting just six outs. After his latest outing, in which Beimel gave up three home runs, manager Lloyd McClendon mentioned the possibility of a DL stint.

--LHP Rob Rasmussen returned to the Mariners after just one appearance at Triple-A Tacoma. Rasmussen was recalled Friday when veteran LHP Joe Beimel was placed on the disabled list. Rasmussen came on for struggling RHP Fernando Rodney in the eighth inning Friday night and walked two batters with the bases loaded before serving up a two-run single. That left him with a 14.63 ERA this season.

--LHP Charlie Furbush had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps, the Seattle Times reported. The good news was that Furbush was unlikely to need surgery, but it appears unlikely that he will pitch for the Mariners again this season. Furbush has been on the disabled list since July 9, and the injury has not progressed.

--RHP Felix Hernandez allowed four or more runs in a game for the fourth time in five starts Friday night. The six-inning, nine-hit, four-run game left Hernandez with an 8.47 ERA since July 29 and a 3.74 ERA on the season.

--CF Austin Jackson struck out on all three of his at-bats against White Sox LHP Chris Sale on Friday night, leaving him 2-for-33 with 15 strikeouts in his career against the Chicago ace.

--RHP Fernando Rodney has had plenty of time to try and work his way out of his season-long struggles, but it just is not happening. The 38-year-old former closer had another rough outing Friday (three runs in one-third of an inning), and his days with the Mariners are dwindling.

--LHP Vidal Nuno has settled in as somewhat of a full-time starter in the Seattle rotation, despite not making it past five innings in any of his three starts. Struggles by starters with the Mariners’ Triple-A Tacoma club, particularly LHP Roenis Elias, have kept the organization from making a move to promote someone since the trade of LHP J.A. Happ. Nuno is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season, and the 35th of his career, Saturday night against the White Sox.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) is finally ready to begin a rehab stint. He is scheduled to throw 45-50 pitches Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a tough guy, a tough pitcher. He’s one of the best lefties out there, and I knew it was going to be a tough night. I have to do better than I did tonight.” -- RHP Felix Hernandez, after he was outpitched by White Sox LHP Chris Sale in the Mariners’ 11-4 loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

RHP Fernando Rodney

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Edgar Olmos

LHP Rob Rasumussen

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF/OF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez