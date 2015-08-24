Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners’ near-flawless finish to Sunday’s 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox didn’t totally erase the image of veteran pitcher Fernando Rodney and fellow reliever Danny Farquhar offering good-luck handshakes with each other the previous night.

The two former Mariners closers had been key elements in Seattle’s run to within one win of the postseason a year earlier, and their exits provided the most appropriate symbol of this season’s failure to live up to expectations. A bullpen that led all of baseball with a 2.59 ERA last season is now ranked 27th, with a combined ERA of 4.46. Seattle relievers have already allowed more runs (200) than they did during the entirety of the 2014 season (157), while the .261 opponents’ batting average is significantly higher than the .219 posted last year.

Manager Lloyd McClendon is quick to point out that too many short outings from the Mariners starters were the bell cow for Seattle’s relief struggles, but that only tells part of the story. The Mariners have quietly dealt several productive relievers in recent years, sending Carter Capps, Stephen Pryor, Brandon Maurer, Yoervis Medina, Dominic Leone and Mark Lowe away to try and build offense and patch up a dehydrated farm system. Over-use caught up with Farquhar, Tom Wilhelmsen and veteran Joe Beimel, while injury (Charlie Furbush) and a lack of starters (Vidal Nuno) also cost the bullpen two key players.

The only reliever showing any kind of consistency this season was rookie closer Carson Smith, and even he has fallen on hard times as of late. McClendon admitted over the weekend that Smith was pushed into the closer’s role before he was ready, mainly because of Rodney’s struggles.

“Rodney didn’t perform, and everyone else had to step up,” McClendon said. “Quite frankly, people are stepping up into positions they aren’t quite ready for.”

Despite the domino-like collapse of Seattle’s bullpen, Smith was all too happy to take over the closer’s role this early in his career.

“I wouldn’t want it any other way,” the 25-year-old closer said after blowing his fourth save of the season Saturday night. “You look at the bullpen, and this is the best job. I‘m happy in my role, and I think I can handle it. I’ve just got to do better.”

Smith bounced back with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of setup relief Sunday, leading up to Wilhelmsen coming on to earn his third save of the season.

Said McClendon after Sunday’s 8-6 win: “We had better results today.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Felix Dubront, 0-0, 2.70 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 5-2, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Logan Kensing, who had just one major league appearance since 2009 before being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma late Saturday night, made his Mariners debut in Sunday’s sixth inning. Kensing hadn’t appeared in a game since 2013, when he pitched 2/3 of an inning with the Rockies. In Sunday’s game, he gave up a home run to the first batter he faced -- Chicago’s Adam LaRoche -- but settled down to pitch one inning without allowing another hit or run.

--LHP Roenis Elias, who went 4-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 14 starts with the Mariners earlier this season, will work out of the bullpen initially after being called up from Tacoma on Saturday night. Manager Lloyd McClendon did not rule out the possibility of him returning to the rotation at some point.

--2B Robinson Cano hit his 14th home run of the season Sunday, matching his 2014 total. His two-run shot in Sunday’s fifth inning gave Seattle a 7-1 lead. Cano went 1-for-2 Sunday and is now batting .331 (60-for-181) with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs over his past 44 games.

--1B Mark Trumbo was back in the lineup Sunday after sitting out Saturday’s game with a sore knee. Trumbo doubled in his first at-bat and went 2-for-4 in the 8-6 win over the White Sox.

--RF Nelson Cruz has reached base in 33 consecutive games. He had a two-run double in Sunday’s win over the White Sox.

--CF Austin Jackson has owned White Sox starter John Danks over the years, and Sunday was more of the same. Jackson went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the left-hander and now owns a .442 (23-for-52) career batting average in the head-to-head matchup.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will take the mound at Safeco Field on Monday for the first time since his Aug. 12 no-hitter. He wasn’t bad the last time out either, throwing seven innings while allowing five hits and two runs in a 3-2 win at Texas. Over four starts this month, Iwakuma is 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA. The Mariners will honor his historic no-hitter with festivities throughout Monday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good to end (the series) with a happy Sunday. We get to sleep well tonight. It’s good to see them get the job done in the bullpen.” -- Mariners 2B Robinson Cano, after a win Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Edgar Olmos

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Roenis Elias

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF/OF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez