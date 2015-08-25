Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- For four innings Monday night, Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma looked almost as good as he had the last time he’d taken the mound at Safeco Field. That resulted in a no-hitter, the first of his career and the fifth in team history.

Monday’s start turned out to be a significantly more humbling day at the ballpark, thanks to a disastrous fifth inning. After allowing just a single hit on an infield single in the second inning, Iwakuma got tagged for six hits and seven runs in the fifth, leading to a less memorable exit this time out.

“I think he would admit he didn’t have his best stuff,” third baseman Danny Valencia said after the A’s used the seven-run fifth to hand Iwakuma his first loss since July 28. “He left some pitches up, and we made some good swings on him.”

Iwakuma left too many pitches up in that inning, but the damage could have been minimized had it not been for a defensive mistake that kept the inning alive. With Seattle leading 5-4 and two outs, Oakland’s Josh Reddick grounded to first baseman Jesus Montero, who ignored Iwakuma covering the base and tried to beat Reddick in a footrace. Not only did Reddick get there first, but a baserunner came around from second base to score and tie the game. One batter later, Valencia hit a two-run homer.

After that hit, Iwakuma slumped off the mound and into the dugout, his night over.

It was a much different finish for Iwakuma this time out.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 7-12, 3.75 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-6, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton made his first rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday night, and it didn’t go well. Paxton threw 36 pitches in the first inning and was pulled from the game without recording the third out. The good news was that he wasn’t pulled because of injury. The bad news: two hits, one walk and one run in 2/3 of an inning.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was slated as the closer for Monday’s game, manager Lloyd McClendon said beforehand. But that wasn’t necessarily a season-long anointment. McClendon plans to finish off games based on matchups, now that veteran Fernando Rodney has been DFA’d and rookie Carson Smith is struggling.

--SS Ketel Marte had a career-high three hits in Monday’s loss to Oakland. He also had two stolen bases, swiping third base twice.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma couldn’t follow up on his no-hitter the last time he pitched at Safeco Field. On Monday night, he got tagged for six hits and seven runs in the fifth inning alone and eventually was saddled with his first defeat since July 28.

--3B Kyle Seager hit two long foul balls in his first two at-bats Monday, narrowly missing putting an end to his slump of three-plus months without a home run at Safeco Field. The last time Seager homered at home was on May 17. Seager went 0-for-4 Monday and is 1-for-17 on the current homestand.

--RF Nelson Cruz took a pitch off the inside of his right elbow in Monday’s third inning but was able to stay in the game. The hit-by-pitch extended Cruz’s streak of games reaching base to 34.

--LHP Mike Montgomery hasn’t earned a win since he beat the A’s with a 5 2/3-inning, six-hit, one-run effort in a 2-1 victory on July 5. He is scheduled to make his next start against Oakland on Tuesday night. Since that outing, Montgomery is 0-4, and the Mariners are 0-8 when he starts. His last three starts have resulted in losses by an aggregate score of 33-6.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was in the middle of the plate, he elevated some pitches, and they took advantage of it.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, of RHP Hisashi Iwakuma.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nelson Cruz took a pitch off the inside of his right elbow Aug. 24 but was able to stay in the game.

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Carson Smith (closer)

LHP David Rollins

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Edgar Olmos

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Roenis Elias

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF/OF Ketel Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Austin Jackson

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Franklin Gutierrez