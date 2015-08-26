Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Manager Lloyd McClendon spent part of the past two weeks talking about the importance of figuring out a way to cut back on the innings count for young Seattle Mariners starters Taijuan Walker and Mike Montgomery.

Montgomery did McClendon’s work for him Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old rookie left-hander endured the shortest outing of his young career, throwing only 40 pitches over 1 1/3 innings before McClendon put him out of his misery with a trip to the mound six batters into the second inning.

The outing, which saw Montgomery give up seven hits and five runs as the Mariners fell into an early 5-0 hole, makes one wonder whether he might get pulled from the rotation for a different reason than saving his arm.

Montgomery has hit a wall over his past nine starts, which have resulted in his season ERA ballooning from 1.62 (through seven starts) to 4.60 (through Tuesday’s debacle).

“I‘m concerned,” McClendon said after the performance. “That’s something we’ll have to address.”

Asked whether Montgomery might be taken out of the rotation, McClendon was non-committal late Tuesday night.

“I don’t want to make a quick decision,” he said. “We’ll talk about it with the (coaching) staff and figure it out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Chris Bassitt, 1-5, 2.48 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-8, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Nelson Cruz hit his 38th home run of the season, two shy of the career-high total he posted last year, with a leadoff shot in the fourth inning Tuesday. It was also the 35th consecutive game in which Cruz reached base, the third-longest streak in baseball this season.

--2B Robinson Cano had two hits Tuesday, including a seventh-inning double. He became the first player in major league history to notch 30 doubles in 11 consecutive seasons to open a career. The rather inane stat was enough for Safeco Field to stop the game and allow Cano to take second base home with him. Afterward, he was mobbed in celebration inside the Seattle clubhouse.

--LHP Mike Montgomery had another rough outing Tuesday night, leaving questions about whether the rookie will remain in the Mariners’ rotation. After bursting onto the scene with a 1.62 ERA through the first seven starts of his career, Montgomery has really struggled to the tune of an 8.33 ERA over his past nine starts. He gave five runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings Tuesday against Oakland.

--SS Ketel Marte had a pair of extra-base hits Tuesday, including his first career triple, and was a home run away from hitting for the cycle. He went 3-for-5 and has now reached base in 12 consecutive games. Marte is hitting .474 (9-for-19) during the homestand that ends Wednesday.

--1B Logan Morrison celebrated his 28th birthday with a two-run homer Tuesday. Morrison had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games because of a spate of opposing left-handed starters, but he got the start Tuesday and rewarded manager Lloyd McClendon by hitting his 13th home run of the season.

--RHP Logan Kensing has allowed just one hit since getting called up from Triple-A. Kensing made his first major league appearance since 2013, and only his second since 2009, on Sunday and gave up a home run to the first batter he faced. Since then, he has retired 10 of the 12 batters he has faced while striking out five.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen earned a save in his second consecutive appearance Tuesday night. With former closer Carson Smith working as setup man, Wilhelmsen came on in the ninth and earned his fourth save of the season. The Smith-Wilhelmsen combination is perfect so far after Seattle designated former closer Fernando Rodney for assignment over the weekend.

--RHP Felix Hernandez is scheduled to make his fourth start against Oakland this season when the Mariners host the A’s on Wednesday afternoon. Hernandez is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA in three previous starts against the A’s this year, and career marks of 20-8 and 2.63 ERA when facing Oakland. However, he is in a rough stretch, having lost his past two starts while posting an 8.18 ERA in August.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just a tremendous job. They really saved us today.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after four Seattle relievers threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings to finish off a 6-5 win over Oakland on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Edgar Olmos

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Roenis Elias

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF Brad Miller

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith