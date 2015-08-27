Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- It’s become somewhat common fuel for conversation this time of year to wonder when star pitcher Felix Hernandez might finally hit a wall. The 29-year-old starter has thrown more than 2,200 innings over 11 seasons and seems to fade down the stretch annually.

The questions were out there again after back-to-back starts that saw him give up 21 hits and 13 runs heading into Wednesday afternoon. They might have even gotten louder after Oakland leadoff hitter Billy Burns smacked his first pitch of Wednesday’s game over the center-field fence to put the Mariners into an early 1-0 hole.

But after that, Hernandez went back to being the pitcher that he’s been for most of his career. He allowed just three hits and two runs -- both coming on solo homers -- over eight innings to snap a two-start losing streak.

“It feels good,” Hernandez said. “I came back real good, and I‘m happy with the victory.”

Because Father Time is undefeated, age will eventually catch up with Hernandez . He doesn’t turn 30 until next April, so his chronological age isn’t necessarily a concern, but Hernandez does have seven consecutive 200-inning seasons under his belt and is 33 innings away from hitting that mark again this year.

The signs seemed to be pointing toward a decline in that Hernandez has already allowed seven or more runs in three different games this season, matching the total of his previous three years combined. His 3.66 ERA through Wednesday’s game puts him on pace for his highest season-ending mark since 2007 (3.92).

“He’s human,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said after Wednesday’s outing. “When you have a guy that’s great, the first thing people want to think (when he struggles) is: there’s something wrong. That’s not always the case. The game is hard, even for the great ones.”

Of course, there were similar concerns last season, when Hernandez began to wear down in August and endured one of his worst outings in a huge game at Toronto late in the year. But Hernandez bounced back to give Seattle a chance in its biggest game in more than a decade: a season-ending win over the Angels that became meaningless five innings into the game because the A’s had already clinched the final wild-card spot.

Hernandez probably won’t get to pitch in any big games this season, but the Mariners are hoping he has a few in him when he gets into his 30s. He may have shown some signs of decline, but Wednesday served as a reminder that Hernandez is still among the best in the game.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-68

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-6, 4.22 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 5-5, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Nelson Cruz had an RBI single on his first at-bat Wednesday to extend his streak of games reaching base to 36. Cruz added his 39th home run of the season with a solo shot in the eighth inning. He needs one more homer to match his career high of 40 in a season, set last year. The last Mariners player to hit 40 home runs in a season was SS Alex Rodriguez, who hit 41 in 2000.

--3B Kyle Seager, who was struggling through a 1-for-26 homestand, finally delivered with a solo home run in Wednesday’s eighth inning. Seager’s 18th home run of the season snapped an 0-for-14 slump at the plate.

--RHP Felix Hernandez recorded his 85th career start of eight-plus innings while allowing two runs or fewer Wednesday. He held Oakland to three hits and two runs, both on solo homers, over eight innings. Hernandez gave up a homer to CF Billy Burns on his first pitch of the game, and another to 3B Brett Lawrie on the first pitch of the seventh, but only served up one single in between.

--SS Ketel Marte went 2-for-5 Wednesday, scoring twice, and has now reached base in 14 consecutive games. Marte, a rookie, went 11-for-24 (.458) during the homestand.

--LHP Vidal Nuno, who was originally scheduled to start Thursday’s game at Chicago, finished off Wednesday’s game with a scoreless ninth inning. He came on for starter Felix Hernandez and threw one inning of relief after manager Lloyd McClendon announced earlier in the day that he would return to the bullpen.

--LHP Roenis Elias will return to the Seattle rotation to make a start for the first time since before the All-Star break on Thursday. Elias is scheduled to face the White Sox, which would be his first start with the Mariners since July 2. He will replace LHP Vidal Nuno, who returns to the Seattle bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s having an MVP type of year, no question about it. He’s been a force in the middle of our lineup this year.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on DH Nelson Cruz, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a win over Oakland on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Edgar Olmos

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF Brad Miller

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith